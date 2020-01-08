NTT DOCOMO and MobiledgeX Demonstrate Worldwide Distribution of 5G Applications in Japan

TOKYO, Jan 8, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. and MobiledgeX, Inc. announced today that they will jointly conduct a proof of concept (PoC) in Tokyo on January 22-24, 2020 to verify a solution that leverages multi-access edge computing (MEC) for the worldwide distribution of applications. With the era of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications approaching fast, DOCOMO will collaborate with MobiledgeX to help a variety of partners distribute innovative 5G solutions worldwide.

MobiledgeX’s solution offers a developer portal site for distributing applications to MEC infrastructure, such as servers and storage systems, located on the edges of mobile operator networks that are close to customers in markets overseas. Developers, device manufacturers and other technology partners with stringent performance and data-governance needs will be able to distribute their applications quickly and easily worldwide, without having to confirm usage conditions or system availability in each operator’s MEC infrastructure respectively.

In the PoC, a “markerless” augmented-reality (AR) application based on the Edge Realities platform offered by 1000 realities, a Poland-based software studio, will be distributed to the MEC platform, DOCOMO Open Innovation CloudTM, connected to 5G and LTE networks operated by DOCOMO in Japan. Edge Realities uses space-recognition technology to superimpose AR content on real objects and large spaces without using place markers. Thanks to outsourcing all computation to the MEC platform and its low-latency network, Edge Realities will be fully hardware agnostic and useable on hardware that does not have native AR capabilities. The MEC platform will enable the content to be positioned in space and displayed, without any time lag. Tanseisha Co., Ltd. and DOCOMO Innovations, Inc. will support the PoC.

Visitors to DOCOMO Open House 2020 will wear smart glasses to enjoy real-time content according to their sightlines while viewing an exhibited painting. The event will take place in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo on January 23 and 24.

DOCOMO and MobiledgeX aim to collaborate on a range of innovative 5G solutions for the global market, which will be distributed in cooperation with partners in Japan and other countries.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 79 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

About MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world’s largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California.

For further information, please see: https://mobiledgex.com or contact Emailpress@mobiledgex.com

Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com