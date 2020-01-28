Rebecca Walser, One of the Top Tier Tax Attorney’s of Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Have you found the economy of today to be very confusing? Do the nuances of the ins and outs of the finance world tend to fly over your head? Do you or the people around you struggle to understand the best strategies for accumulating and maintaining wealth in your lives? Look no further, because we have found the easiest solution to all of your problems. Meet Rebecca Walser, tax attorney.

A TOP 100 Advisor specializing in challenging financial convention, a #1 Bestselling Author, and an expert media commentator, Rebecca works in wealth strategies and financial consulting. Currently a resident of Tampa, Florida, Walser received her JD and LLC (Doctor of Law and Masters of Law) certifications from the University of Florida and New York University shortly after obtaining a bachelor’s in Business Finance from the University of South Florida. Well educated and ready for the complicated financial world, Walser has dedicated her life to not only improving her own status but helping other people improve theirs. She shared “I value the freedom that we have in the American economy to access upward social mobility, and I work every day to help my clients and the general public utilize this opportunity.”

In 2014, Rebecca started her practice, Walser Wealth Management, a company and consulting agency specializing in shaping strategies to maximize their clients’ lifetime wealth while also minimizing their taxes. Through years of dedication and careful planning, Rebecca has been able to grow this national advisory wealth practice, “under the overall umbrella of understanding coming taxation and where wealth should be built.” The tag line of Walser Wealth Management is Challenging the Wisdom of Convention, which perfectly describes what Rebecca strives to do every day.

On top of her own company, Walser also does good work to help the general public through a variety of mediums. Her social media pages are home to over 100,000 followers, fans, and people eager to learn from her, and she has very quickly become an Instagram staple for working-class women everywhere. And more tangibly, Walser has gained enormous credibility in the working world. She is a trusted advisor and financial, tax, and market expert commentator for media outlets as big as Fox Business and Yahoo Finance, so don’t be surprised if you spot her giving her advice on your television. Also very important to her field, Rebecca was granted a high honor in her niche – making the Investopedia 2018 and 2019 list of TOP 100 Most Influential Advisors in America.

And while all of this may seem like too much to handle for one person, Rebecca doesn’t stop there. Her first book, “Wealth Unbroken: Growing Wealth Uninterrupted by Market Crashes, Taxes, and Even Death” was released in 2018 and has since hit #1 bestseller level on Amazon in more than one category. Calling it a “new refreshing approach to a critical subject” and a “roadmap to financial success,” critics and fans alike know that what Walser has written is authentic and important.

Rebecca Walser is the answer to anyone's financial or economic needs. A top tier wealth-builder and advisor, she will be your go-to and mentor and is happy to do so.

