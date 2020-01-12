Red Maple to Exhibit at NRF 2020

BOERNE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/NRF2020/RedMaple/

Company: Red Maple Booth/Stand: 748 Event: NRF 2020 Jan 12 – 14, 2020 New York, NY, US Web: http://www.redmaple.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/.@redmaplesoftware Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/.@redmaple LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/.@redmaple

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also a credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 & Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations. Red Maple’s newest product is StagedPay™, which delivers a revolutionary two-step authentication to help retailer safeguard credit card information. StagedPay eCommerce and card not present are designed to prevent theft, fraud and data breaches. It locks up data separately, requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. StagedPay offers enhanced security for retailers.

Contacts

PR Contact



Diane White



9187703905



diane@dianewhitepr.com

Company Contact



Jennifer Robertson



972-489-2591



jen@redmaple.com