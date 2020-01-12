Red Maple to Exhibit at NRF 2020

BOERNE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/NRF2020/RedMaple/

Company:

  Red Maple
Booth/Stand:  

748

Event:   NRF 2020
  Jan 12 – 14, 2020
  New York, NY, US
Web:   http://www.redmaple.com
Facebook:   http://www.facebook.com/.@redmaplesoftware
Twitter:   http://www.twitter.com/.@redmaple
LinkedIn:   http://www.linkedin.com/.@redmaple

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also a credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 & Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations. Red Maple’s newest product is StagedPay™, which delivers a revolutionary two-step authentication to help retailer safeguard credit card information. StagedPay eCommerce and card not present are designed to prevent theft, fraud and data breaches. It locks up data separately, requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. StagedPay offers enhanced security for retailers.

Contacts

PR Contact

Diane White

9187703905

diane@dianewhitepr.com

Company Contact

Jennifer Robertson

972-489-2591

jen@redmaple.com

More Stories

ORYX Global Traders DMCC Launches Ver 3.0 of its AI Trading Platform

Acronis Named Official Cyber Protection Partner of the San Diego Padres

Top 10 Leaders to Watch Closely in 2020

The Top 10 Morning Routines by Highly Successful Entrepreneurs

Share Purchase Agreement Terminated

CES 2020 Wraps: AI and 5G Define the Future of Innovation

You may have missed

ORYX Global Traders DMCC Launches Ver 3.0 of its AI Trading Platform

Red Maple to Exhibit at NRF 2020

Acronis Named Official Cyber Protection Partner of the San Diego Padres

Top 10 Leaders to Watch Closely in 2020

The Top 10 Morning Routines by Highly Successful Entrepreneurs

error: Content is protected !!