Red Maple to Exhibit at NRF 2020
BOERNE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/NRF2020/RedMaple/
|
Company:
|Red Maple
|Booth/Stand:
|
748
|Event:
|NRF 2020
|Jan 12 – 14, 2020
|New York, NY, US
|Web:
|http://www.redmaple.com
|Facebook:
|http://www.facebook.com/.@redmaplesoftware
|Twitter:
|http://www.twitter.com/.@redmaple
|LinkedIn:
|http://www.linkedin.com/.@redmaple
About Red Maple
Red Maple™ develops turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and Dynamics 365. Red Maple also a credit card product for Axapta 2.5, Axapta 3.0, Axapta 4.0, Microsoft Dynamics™ AX 2009, Microsoft Dynamics™ 2012 & Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations. Red Maple’s newest product is StagedPay™, which delivers a revolutionary two-step authentication to help retailer safeguard credit card information. StagedPay eCommerce and card not present are designed to prevent theft, fraud and data breaches. It locks up data separately, requiring multiple keys to authenticate, verify and open the purchasing vault. StagedPay offers enhanced security for retailers.
Contacts
PR Contact
Diane White
9187703905
diane@dianewhitepr.com
Company Contact
Jennifer Robertson
972-489-2591
jen@redmaple.com