RESAAS Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the completion of the acceleration of 12,000,000 warrants, as previously announced on December 17, 2019.

Of the 12,000,000 warrants accelerated, 11,045,000 were exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of $2,209,000 to the Company. The 955,000 unexercised warrants expired on January 11, 2020.

“We are pleased to complete this non-dilutive financing, adding capital to our Company’s treasury,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “Having 92% of the Company’s warrants exercised by existing shareholders is a tremendous affirmation of the positive direction RESAAS is heading in.”

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

