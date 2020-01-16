REVIV3 Procare to Present at Upcoming International Beauty Expo

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company (Reviv3, or the Company) (OTCQB:RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair care products designed to restore the hair’s natural growth cycle and healthier hair growth, today announced it will be presenting its full product line at the International Beauty Expo hosted on January 19, 2020.

The invitation-only event introduces the newest and finest beauty products to industry professionals and distribution partners.

“We are rapidly accelerating our market reach and expansion efforts in the professional beauty space and pursuing many new opportunities which have yet to be reflected in our already impressive financial results,” stated Donald Starace, President of Reviv3. “Exclusive events such as IBE allow unique opportunities for Reviv3 to capture greater market share in the professional beauty segment of our marketing initiatives.”

“We encourage anyone interested in the benefits of healthy hair and skin to visit us at our events or visit us at reviv3.com and experience our amazing products first hand,” he concluded.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. Our products include hair cleansing, moisturizing, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of men and women. Our products are sold in markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: www.reviv3.com

Contact: ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888) 638-8883

