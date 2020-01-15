Southridge Dental Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Surrey Region for Cosmetic Dentist

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / At Southridge Dental, we are committed to treating our Surrey and White Rock dental patients with kindness, empathy and respect. Working together in the spirit of mutual respect, support and accountability, each member of our Surrey dental team takes full responsibility for his or her role in providing comprehensive dental care to our patients.

Whether you speak English, Punjabi, or Mandarin, our dental staff is equipped to provide you with the dental care you and your family needs.

We are honoured to be awarded the CCA Award for the 2nd year in a row. Our dedication to Complete Health, Excellent customer Service and impeccable Treatment delivered sets us apart from the rest of the competition.

Contact Information:

 info@southridgedental.ca
 www.southridgedental.ca
 @southridgedental
 southridge_dental
Address:

103-5680 152nd st
Surrey, British Columbia
V3S3K2

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573024/Southridge-Dental-Wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-the-Surrey-Region-for-Cosmetic-Dentist

More Stories

Wolters Kluwer Recognized as a Category Leader in the Chartis Research 2019 RiskTech Quadrant® for Internal Audit Management Solutions

Twist Bioscience Selected as DNA Synthesis Provider for DNA Data Storage Project Under Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Molecular Information Storage (MIST) Program

Scientific and Technological Developments in Groundbreaking Technological Areas Lead the OFC 2020 Program and Exhibits

Keysight Technologies to Highlight High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2020

Sparta Appoints Mr. Matthew Domanowski to Technical Advisory Board

VTS Announces New Product Offering VTS Retail and Retail Advisory Board

You may have missed

Wolters Kluwer Recognized as a Category Leader in the Chartis Research 2019 RiskTech Quadrant® for Internal Audit Management Solutions

Twist Bioscience Selected as DNA Synthesis Provider for DNA Data Storage Project Under Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Molecular Information Storage (MIST) Program

Scientific and Technological Developments in Groundbreaking Technological Areas Lead the OFC 2020 Program and Exhibits

Sparta Appoints Mr. Matthew Domanowski to Technical Advisory Board

Keysight Technologies to Highlight High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2020

error: Content is protected !!