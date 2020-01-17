Speakers, Agenda Announced for 2020 Entrepreneur & Investor Life Science Summit

Tolero Pharmaceuticals, J.P. Morgan, NIH, and Investors Headline BioUtah/TVC 2020 Entrepreneur & Investor Life Science Summit

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioUtah, Utah’s only trade association dedicated solely to the life sciences, along with the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization at the University of Utah, today announced distinguished speakers and sessions for the 2020 Entrepreneur & Investor Life Science Summit to be held February 28, at the University of Utah’s Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House. Early bird discounts are available for both BioUtah members and non-members who register by January 31. Sponsored by New York-based law firm Simpson Thacher, the E&I Life Science Summit promises to be an exceptional experience, convening Utah innovators, industry leaders, sector experts, and prominent local and national investors.

“Whether you’re an investor, a startup or established life sciences executive, the E&I Life Science Summit provides incredible value to all segments of our ecosystem,” said Brandi Simpson, CEO of Navigen, and chair of the BioUtah board of directors.

The E&I Life Science Summit will offer a content-rich agenda designed for Utah’s growing life sciences community, investors, and service providers. Speakers include:

These accomplished leaders will provide their unique perspectives on life sciences trends, economic outlook, and funding options to support the development and commercialization of medical devices, diagnostics, and drugs.

Attendees will be able to tailor their engagement by selecting from the following three robust tracks, including:

Entrepreneur – legal issues, IP, forming a Board of Directors

Finance – venture capital and funding options

Company presentations to investors

Companies will also have the opportunity to personally meet with representatives from the NIH-National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences to learn about SBIR-STTR grants.

“Utah has one of the fastest growing life sciences industries in the nation,” said Kelvyn Cullimore, president and CEO of BioUtah. “The E&I Life Science Summit showcases the vibrant innovation, by companies large and small, that’s happening here.”

“We’re excited to present this conference with BioUtah,” said Keith Marmer, executive director and associate vice president of the TVC. “Helping companies, especially early-stage companies, connect the dots to mentors, investors, and resources is critical to success.”

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and advanced diagnostics, among others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy.

About the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization at the University of Utah

The Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization is dedicated to helping the University of Utah’s faculty inventors bring their innovations to market. TVC is responsible for all aspects of invention management, patent prosecution, licensing, startup formation and support, equity management and early-stage funding. The center’s mission is to expand the university’s reputation for innovation, and positively impact society. TVC is proud to help foster this spirit of discovery.

