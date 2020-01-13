StageZero Life Sciences Retains Fig House Communications to Manage Investor Relations Activities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) (“StageZero” or the “Company”) today announced that it has retained Fig House Communications to manage its investor relations activities.

Fig House Communications (“Fig House”) will act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to manage the investor relations outreach and all related investor communications. Except for the investor relations services agreement, Fig House does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Fig House Communications is a full-service investor relations and communications firm with extensive relationships in the investment industry and over 25 years of combined industry experience. Fig House is broad based with connections spanning across a Global Network. Rebecca Greco, Fig House’s Principal, will directly manage StageZero’s investor relations. Rebecca is an accomplished corporate communications professional with over 15 years experience working with both private and public companies in the resource, technology (including biotech) and aerospace sectors. She has worked in Canada and in the UK. She has managed rebranding campaigns, provided strategic and project leadership to management, published subscription-based research and spearheaded multiple investor relations programs on a global scale.

“I look forward to working with StageZero as they embark on a focused marketing strategy in 2020 and increase their investor outreach activities,” said Rebecca Greco. “This upcoming growth period for the company will be very exciting.”

“Rebecca, with Fig House, will increase our capability to communicate effectively with our shareholders, especially as we initiate testing in Europe, expand our Telehealth program and prepare for our first analyst report,” commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as “expects”, “will” and similar expressions, which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company’s ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

rgreco@stagezerols.com

Tel: 416-822-6483

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572875/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Retains-Fig-House-Communications-to-Manage-Investor-Relations-Activities