Talisman Casualty Explains Their Tailored Claims Management Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada based insurance specialist Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is reaching out to the wider community to explain their tailored claims management program. The specialized insurance company offers their clients an alternative risk transfer option for liability and property insurance. More information about the services provided by the company can be found at the following link: Talisman Casualty Claims.

A representative for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, “Everyone wants to keep their businesses insured, and the best way to do that is by retaining the services of an expert insurance company. At Talisman Casualty, we use a number of different claims management service providers to enable efficient claim processing for each of our cell programs. Delegated claims authority is only given to firms who have extensive claims management experience, know the local markets where claims are made and operate with the highest degree of ethics and integrity.”

The company claims that the advanced technology they use can bring efficiency to the claims process, allowing for more streamlining within the cell and giving participants a high standard of service. According to the insurance company, claims management of captive cells relies on state of the art claims technology that delivers immediate feedback of the overall impact of claims. Furthermore, the time needed to make adjustments can be decreased via the simple aggregation of data within a cell captive. Since claims account for the majority of a captive’s expenses, best practice claims management is one area in which Talisman Casualty distinguishes themselves from most traditional insurers.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is a captive insurance company. A ‘captive insurer’ is typically an insurance business that is completely controlled and owned by its own insureds. The main purpose of a captive insurer is to provide insurance to its owners, a partnership that offers many advantages to the latter. When being insured by a captive insurer, the insured companies are able to benefit from the underwriting profits of the captive insurer.

With over 7,006 captives licensed worldwide and a staggering $55 billion of global captive premium, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has proved to be a reliable insurer. Within Nevada alone, the company has over 204 captives licensed and over $4 billion captive premium. “From the tremendously organized policies to the high quality claims process, we display professionalism in all that we do,” says the representative. “We are one of the most trusted insurance companies for clients looking to go with a legitimate provider and who don’t want someone cutting corners along the way.”

They continue, “Clients universally want one thing from any insurance provider: to sign up with a company that provides a quality policy, and they want to feel in control of each and every element of the claims process. No one wants to feel left out or confused during the process, which can happen with a lot of modern insurance providers. There is no need to worry about this with us, however. We offer clients exactly the type of control they desire when it is time to sign on the dotted line. We firmly believe that this control is essential, whether they are choosing specific features or making sure a given claim goes through as desired.”

The company is proud to boast that their team is comprised of industry veterans who have worked in insurance for many years. The representatives are all fully trained and qualified to handle the task, and their expertise can be seen in each step of the process, be it the initial consultation or the claims process. The representative stated, “If the goal is to go with the right provider and feel in control of your insurance policy, Talisman Casualty is your best option. The results you will see with us are guaranteed to be impressive from day one.”

Those who wish to learn more about Talisman Casualty Insurance Company and the various services they provide can find more information on the company's website.

