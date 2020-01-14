The Novi Home Show January 24-26, 2020 Makes Home Renovations Easy

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / If starting or completing a home project is part of your 2020 plans, make a resolution to visit The Novi Home Show, January 24-26 at Suburban Collection Showplace to help you save money, time and stress on any home improvement. Home owners looking to make big improvements in their homes might want to start with some smaller tasks, suggests the producers of The Novi Home Show.

“Doing a large-scale home project like a basement or master suite renovation, or even a smaller project like a closet upgrade, can be daunting for some,” said Brian Starrs, Vice President, Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan Consumer & Trade Shows. “At The Novi Home Show this January, there will be more than 250 exhibitors with expertise on everything from roofing to basements, ready to consult, advise and assist.”

Along with traditional home improvement companies, specialty businesses like decorative fencing, bathtub refinishing and concrete countertops will have exhibits, new home improvement products and ideas will be on display in every aisle. Unbelievable furniture, appliance and mattress deals are available from ABC Warehouse, Big George’s and Witbeck Home Appliance Mart.

“The show allows our exhibitors to spend more time with customers, finding out what they are looking to do, why and how they want to do it,” said Starrs. “People have the opportunity to get advice and suggestions in person from a professional, as well as booking appointments and taking advantage of show specials and deals.”

The regions longest running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, The HBA welcomes TLC’s Trading Places personality and interior designer, Laurie Smith to the Inspiration Stage at The Novi Home Show. In addition to Laurie recounting her favorite design projects, members of the American Society of Interior Designers and others will be giving presentations all weekend long on the Inspiration Stage.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. You’ll find other coupons in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle, Save On publications and Saveon.com and at participating Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores and 52 Biggby Coffee stores.

The Novi Home Show, January 24-26 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special “$5 after 5” admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

