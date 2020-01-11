Top 10 Leaders to Watch Closely in 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2020 / As 2020 begins, we begin a new decade with new ambitions, dreams, and countless opportunities.

This past one (2000-2019) is known for incredible advances in the tech industry, as well as for the rise of new start-ups and leaders arising to new pathways of success.

So, what should we look forward to in 2020?

This year, VIP Media Group put together a list of what they consider to be some of the top leaders to watch in 2020. So who are they?

– Chris Bustos

Chris Bustos is the CEO and owner of Bellator Real Estate LLC, a company that has closed over 100 million dollars since it opened in 2016. After initially pursuing a degree in engineering at Texas A&M University, Chris decided to continue his father’s legacy as a successful real estate investor in the Houston area. Today, under his direction, Bellator Real Estate is one of the leading real estate investment firms in Houston. Chris is detail oriented and credits the continuing success of his business to an elite team of real estate advisors and consultants that he personally trained and mentored.

– Stefan Aarnio

Stefan Aarnio is an award-winning real estate investor, entrepreneur, and author. Best known for having started his real estate portfolio with just 1.2K. He has since built a multi-million dollar portfolio of single-family and multifamily properties in Canada. Stefan is the author of eight books dealing with a variety of topics related to real estate and entrepreneurship. In 2012, he won the Joint Venture Partner of the Year award, and in 2014 the Rich Dad International award, which is given to only one person out of 3,900. Stefan is also passionate about mentoring other aspiring investors. To do this, he teaches mastery courses on raising capital, negotiation, sales, marketing and growing wealth. In 2016, one of Stefan’s students won Investor of the Year, and in 2017, 11 of his students were nominated for six national awards in Toronto for the Canadian Real Estate Wealth Magazine Award.

– Prophet Lovy

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Prophet Lovy was visited by the Lord Jesus at the age of 6, in a vision. In this vision, the Lord told him that he was a prophet and showed him how He was going to use him and send him to the nations; highlighting a place surrounded by mountains. Fast forward to 2013, the Lord positioned Prophet Lovy in the valley of Los Angeles, CA, and instructed him to begin a prayer group, in his living room, just as he was shown from his childhood visitation. Rooted in the word of God, the prophetic, deliverance and healing, what began as a living room meeting has expanded to what has become Revelation Church of Jesus Christ (RCJC). Today, RCJC stands to fulfill the word of God, through the life and ministry of Prophet Lovy.

– Valesky Barosy

Valesky Barosy moved to The United States from Haiti about 7 years ago. Since then, Valesky has demonstrated that the American Dream is still alive. The sharp and charismatic Haitian immigrant is on a mission to revolutionize the multi-billion-dollar credit repair industry by bringing a solution to one of the biggest problems Americans face today, financial illiteracy. In 2017, Valesky became the youngest and fastest growing vice president within his organization at the age of 22 doing a minimum of $1.2 millions in sales his first year. In 2018, Valesky Barosy became the youngest Regional Vice President in the organization doing over $3.6 millions in sales, and he is currently the youngest executive vice president projected to do over 6 million dollars in sales and beyond.

– Colby West

Colby West is the holder of 2 engineering degrees and a full time entrepreneur. He worked in the renewable energy industry at SolarCity/Tesla until Spring of 2019 when he had an absolutely eye-opening experience at a business networking event called ” M3 Accelerator”. Colby encourages everybody to follow their dreams and emphasizes that mindset is key to achieve anything in life. He had no experience in sales at all and now is actively selling solar independently in over 20 states and helps people build online businesses for themselves in the nutrition space. Colby and his brother just launched the “West Bros Experience” videocast on Youtube, to help serve as a forum for others to realize their worth and find true happiness in the process.

– Rio Osorio

Rio is an entrepreneur who specializes in sales and marketing. He runs a small team of talented people that helps him take care of 47 clients. Rio also focuses on strategic partnerships with high level entrepreneurs, such as John Malott of @Buildyourempire, who Rio has been working on a mentorship program with. Through this program, Rio has been able to work with almost 600 hungry entrepreneurs in the last 6 months. Rio’s biggest accomplishment is being able to have some of the people he looks up to as his mentors and friends because, as he says, proximity is power.

– Vladdy Amnov

A jewelry artist with immense love and passion for jewelry, which is why he created one of New York City’s most famous jewelry shops, Vladdy’s Diamonds. Vladdy believes in the craftsmanship that goes behind every piece he puts out. He customs all of his jewelry, and also handpicks every local and international piece of jewelry that he offers in his New York boutique, Vladdy’s Diamonds. He has served some of the hottest faces of the moment, and is responsible for creating some of the most iconic jewelry pieces of our time. With over 105 thousand followers on Instagram, and a loyal following of A-list celebrities, including Hip Hop Artists such as Jada Kiss and Dream Doll, and Baseball Player, Amed Rosario, Vladdy Aminov continues to grow his business.

– Chris Diaz

Got his bachelor’s degree in 2016 and then got experience working sales for the most luxurious car dealership in Miami, FL and in a banking position at J.P Morgan Chase. He then saw the opportunity in the digital marketing space so he decided to invest into courses, mentors, books, and materials that would teach him how to grow his social presence. Chris then started his own agency, pursued his passion, and is now fulfilling his life’s purpose. Chris is a consultant, marketing expert, and CEO of Chris Diaz Agency. He is well known for his innate ability to revolutionize the way a brand is seen. He provides digital consulting for 6-7 figure entrepreneurs and elite businesses looking to grow their social presence and scale beyond their current standing. He also runs a 100M+ digital network filled with artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, influencers, and more which he leverages to drive more traffic to his clients businesses.

–Ken Conklin

Founded his consulting company, Gravel to Castle Accelerator, at age 19. Since its creation the company has been recognized by Forbes and has served hundreds of clients (some worth up to $100M) in over a dozen industries. Ken’s expertise in turning 6 and 7 figure businesses into predictable and scalable selling machines by implementing a specific 7-step framework, has led to his massive success. Ken frequently speaks at events throughout the United States to teach audiences what they can do to grow their businesses quickly. Having seen what can happen when you simply focus on developing a skill set that others truly need rather than focusing on fitting into the traditional education system of just getting a degree because it’s what most people say you need, Ken feels it is his obligation to help set the tone for the next generation. Through his various online social channels, he puts out content that helps people build up their professional skill sets and create a system around to sell it to those who need their help.

– Miles Ambrose Banks

When he was 11, he had a vision of building a parent friendly GPS mapping system for the iPhone. It was called I-Track. While the app was not an instant success, it did create the foundational knowledge on which his current company, Learn Elite, is built. As an 11 year old, Miles set up a partnership with a developer in China and worked through multiple iterations of a detailed design. Through this experience he gained an appreciation for having a vision, sharing that vision with a team and creating the detailed plans to bring that vision to life. Fast forward seven years and he is now the CEO of a company on the precipice of going nova. Within a short period of time, Learn Elite has begun its quest to transform how people educate themselves utilizing the knowledge and experience of elite educators, and their millions of followers to influence. They have developed courses with the likes of world renowned bodybuilders, and are extremely excited for their newest launch, the first ever TIK TOK educational platform, taught by TIK TOK SUPERSTAR, Trevor Bell. Miles’ mission is to shape a whole new learning experience to those who have rejected or doubt the value of traditional learning, and lead them on a new path.

Contact Information:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP-Media

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572783/Top-10-Leaders-to-Watch-Closely-in-2020