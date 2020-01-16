Top 5 E-commerce Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Since the launch of Amazon and other technological and internet giants, e-commerce has been growing stronger. Most retail commerce is starting to be made online rather than in person. But e-commerce can be varied, and multiple people can get involved in this industry, as it covers many interests. To learn more about e-commerce and the future of this trend in 2020, check out these five e-commerce experts:

-Travis Lubinsky

DATE OF BIRTH: March 28, 1986

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @trav

Trav is the founder of Flex Watches. Each color of watch they sell represents a different charity that they partner with to give back 10%. He was featured on MTV’s “Real World” and CNBC’s “The Profit” with Marcus Lemonis. He is an e-commerce expert with over 10 years of experience. He generated over 1 million dollars within a year of launching his first website, and has sold 8 figures directly to consumers. Trav is also a licensing expert and has created products for some of the biggest brands in the world such as Star Wars, Minions and WWE.

-Richard Jordan

DATE OF BIRTH: April 9th, 2000

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @richardjordan

Richard Jordan got started in e-commerce in 2016 and made his first $100K by 2017 and $1M by 2018. He runs stores that equal up to $380K/mo. His e-commerce businesses are all private label brands and the goal of them is to exit with a healthy profit. His first exit was in 2019 for a $580K buyout exit. Richard’s biggest accomplishments have been exiting one of his brands and buying 3 rentals in California in December. In addition, his e-commerce businesses and SMMA fuel as a cash cow for his real estate investments, which averages a 67% annual return.

-Laz Chavez

DATE OF BIRTH: December 17, 1993

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @LazChavez

Laz Chavez is a Cuban born immigrant living in Miami who has been involved with e-commerce for the past 5 years. He started with the intention of creating another stream of income. He was studying at Cornell to become a Mechanical Engineer but was looking for ways to make some extra money, so she became interested in methods for creating streams of passive income. Then one day he and his business partner got involved in dropshipping. It took 7 months of testing and failing until they saw their first profitable day. After, they started to scale their e-commerce business the right way.

-Richard Telf

DATE OF BIRTH: December 10, 1993

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @RichardTelfOfficial

Richard Telf is a first generation Cuban immigrant who has been doing e-commerce for about five years now. He had always been interested in business and finding ways to earn money beyond a regular job. He knew about dropshipping but was uncertain about whether it worked or not. At one point he decided to find out for himself. After doing his own research and determining the legitimacy of these bold claims, he decided to go half and half on a course with his current business partner Laz Chavez, and they started an e-commerce business together afterwards. Two years after creating their business, they made their first seven-figure month, and continue to scale.

-HighKey Brothers (Jordan Lintz, Luke Lintz, and Jackson Lintz)

DATE OF BIRTH: Age 23, 20 and 17

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @highkeyco, @jordanlintz, @lukelintz, @jacksonlintz

The HighKey Brothers aka The Lintz Brothers, Jordan, Luke and Jackson, all own and run HighKey Technology Inc. This e-commerce business created by them three years ago, today the brand name HighKey is recognizable all across North America. The HighKey Brothers love to stay engaged with current pop culture. In doing so they create and curate content according to their target demographic and tie in their top selling product (HighKey Wireless Earbuds) to achieve the ultimate branding. Family is first and business is a close second. The HighKey name has now expanded from our e-commerce company into two other quickly growing companies; HighKey Agency Inc. (social media agency) and HighKey Clout Inc. (podcast & Instagram growth). Jordan, Luke, and Jackson are a phenomenal trio that will continue to crusade the social media space.

