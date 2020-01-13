Traditional PC Volumes Close Out an Impressive 2019 with Fourth Quarter Growth of 4.8%, According to IDC

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCTracker–The worldwide market for traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, finished an impressive 2019 with fourth quarter growth of 4.8% year over year, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Global shipments during the quarter beat forecast expectations at just under 71.8 million units, the highest single quarter shipment volume in four years (4Q15). Overall, global shipments grew 2.7% year over year in 2019, the first full year of PC growth since the market grew 1.7% in 2011.

“This past year was a wild one in the PC world, which resulted in impressive market growth that ultimately ended seven consecutive years of market contraction,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The market will still have its challenges ahead, but this year was a clear sign that PC demand is still there despite the continued insurgence of emerging form factors and the demand for mobile computing.”

The holiday quarter capped an impressive run for PCs in 2019, where three out of four quarters delivered year-over-year growth. The storyline in the commercial sector for most of the year was around the momentum driven by businesses transitioning PCs over to Windows 10 before the end of support for Windows 7 arrives in January 2020. The continued business push specifically helped the top 3 players – Lenovo, HP, and Dell – to further consolidate their hold on the market with a combined share of just over 65% in 2019 (up from 63% in 2018). In addition, the impact of several other market challenges declined in the quarter. Concerns about CPU availability continued but were helped by the adoption of AMD CPUs while signs of easing trade tensions and other industry drivers helped to increase market uptake for the most important quarter of the year.

“Despite the positivity surrounding 2019, the next twelve to eighteen months will be challenging for traditional PCs as the majority of Windows 10 upgrades will be in the rearview mirror and lingering concerns around component shortages and trade negotiations get ironed out,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Although new technologies such as 5G and dual- and folding-screen devices along with an uptake in gaming PCs will provide an uplift, these will take some time to coalesce.”

Regional Highlights

USA: The traditional PC market continued to see positive momentum in the fourth quarter of 2019, recording single-digit growth compared to the same period a year ago. Desktop and notebook categories both saw an increase in shipments as Windows 7 end of service (EOS) continued to loom large over the commercial segment, while the holiday season and fading concerns about tariffs contributed to a strong end of the year.

Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (APeJ): The traditional PC market came in slightly above forecast with shipments expected to be flat year over year. In China, the consumer PC market beat the forecast with notebooks showing year-over-year growth thanks to stronger than anticipated demand during the Singles Day (11.11) promotions. Meanwhile, the commercial PC market was soft, affected by the uncertain economic situation in China. In other APeJ countries, hardware renewals related to Windows 10 migration and end-of-year budget spending combined to support commercial PC shipments.

Canada: The traditional PC market grew for the 14th consecutive quarter as commercial markets continued to do the heavy lifting. Desktop shipments easily surpassed expectations posting an impressive 15.0% year-over-year gain.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): The traditional PC market continued its momentum in 4Q19, thanks to positive results from both desktops and notebooks. Despite worsening of the CPU supply chain from Intel, which is expected to impact premium commercial products, the OEMs have been successful in securing components to deliver solid single-digit growth in the region.

Japan: The PC market maintained its Windows 7 EOS-driven momentum in 4Q19. The consumer segment is likely to show stronger growth in 2020 while the commercial segment should meet expectations.

Latin America: PC shipments were better than the year-over-year decline of 3.2% expected in 4Q19, despite weak macroeconomic indicators in the major economies and the political and social movements in the region in 2019. The improved results were mainly in portable devices for the commercial segment as some shipments were taken before the end of the year for education and government deals in the region.

Company Highlights

Lenovo retained the top position and made further share gains compared to 2018, finishing the year with a market share of 24.3%. Outside of the APeJ region, Lenovo grew in almost every other region and led all OEMs with 8.2% year-over-year growth in 2019.

HP Inc. PC volumes grew 4.8% in 2019 with strong fourth quarter growth of 6.9%. HP did a good job navigating the CPU shortages throughout the year and as a result was able to grow its market share to 23.6% (up from 23.1% in 2018).

Dell Technologies retained the third position in the PC market in 2019 and grew its market share 0.5 points over 2018 reaching 17.5% worldwide. Dell recorded its own record high for shipments during the holiday quarter and led the top OEMs with 10.7% year-over-year growth. The growth was largely thanks to a robust U.S. market mixed with strong commercial activity throughout North America and a few other important markets.

Apple‘s Mac volumes saw a decline in 4Q19 with 4.7 million units shipped, down 5.3% year over year. Apple’s continued momentum in the iPad and iPhone space have more than offset its challenges with Mac volumes, however. Shipment volumes were also down 2.2% for the full year 2019.

Acer Group rounded out the top 5 with 6.1% market share during the quarter and 6.4% for the year. Despite remaining in the top 5, Acer did see volumes decline 4.2% during 4Q19 and 4.6% for the year.

Top Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2019 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 4Q19 Shipments 4Q19 Market Share 4Q18 Shipments 4Q18 Market Share 4Q19/4Q18 Growth 1. Lenovo 17,832 24.8% 16,751 24.4% 6.5% 2. HP Inc. 17,170 23.9% 16,068 23.5% 6.9% 3. Dell Technologies 12,463 17.4% 11,259 16.4% 10.7% 4. Apple 4,721 6.6% 4,984 7.3% -5.3% 5. Acer Group 4,368 6.1% 4,561 6.7% -4.2% Others 15,227 21.2% 14,892 21.7% 2.3% Total 71,780 100.0% 68,514 100.0% 4.8% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 13, 2020

Top Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, 2019 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 2019 Shipments 2019 Market Share 2018 Shipments 2018 Market Share 2019/2018 Growth 1. Lenovo 64,768 24.3% 59,857 23.1% 8.2% 2. HP Inc. 62,908 23.6% 60,000 23.1% 4.8% 3. Dell Technologies 46,545 17.5% 44,170 17.0% 5.4% 4. Apple 17,684 6.6% 18,083 7.0% -2.2% 5. Acer Group 17,029 6.4% 17,853 6.9% -4.6% Others 57,756 21.7% 59,620 23.0% -3.1% Total 266,690 100.0% 259,583 100.0% 2.7% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, January 13, 2020

Notes:

Some IDC estimates prior to financial earnings reports. Data for all companies are reported for calendar periods.

Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 PC companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

About IDC Trackers



IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, company share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Jitesh Ubrani



jubrani@idc.com

416-873-0315

Jay Chou



jchou@idc.com

650-350-6464

Ryan Reith



rreith@idc.com

650-350-6242

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200