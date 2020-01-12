True Fit Partners With Google Cloud to Host and Leverage the World’s Largest Data Set for Fashion

New partnership enhances shopping experience and evolves the fashion retail market

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Fit®, the data-driven personalization platform for footwear and apparel, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that makes it easy for retailers to leverage the Fashion Genome™, the largest connected data set for fashion. Retailers can use the Fashion Genome™ to insert style, fit, and size recommendations into every phase of the customer journey.

Together, True Fit and Google Cloud are helping retailers go beyond the hype cycle of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive value straight to retailers’ P&L. Retailers that use True Fit’s platform on Google Cloud’s infrastructure drive incremental revenue, reduce returns and increase customer lifetime value and loyalty. With True Fit on Google Cloud, the improved processing power, speed, and reliability results in faster machine learning for improved shopper experiences, relevance, and insights.

“Data can either be a retailer’s biggest challenge or biggest gift,” said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Retail at Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled to partner with True Fit and further help retailers harness the power of data to build better, more personalized shopping experiences that ultimately drive sales and build a more loyal customer base.”

“We believe in a diverse retail future that closely connects retailers to their consumers. We’re thrilled to partner Google Cloud not only for performance, speed, and reliability, but also because our two companies have shared values for providing retailers white glove service, as well as shared vision and incentives to help create a thriving, competitive, and connected retail ecosystem that inspires consumers,” said Romney Evans, True Fit’s Co-founder and Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

True Fit is a data-driven personalization platform for footwear and apparel retailers that decodes personal style, fit, and size for every consumer, every shoe, and every piece of clothing. By connecting manufacturing design data from thousands of leading apparel and footwear brands, anonymized consumer order data from hundreds of top retailers, personal preference data from millions of registered True Fit users, and hundreds of millions of anonymous shoppers, True Fit maps the detailed style, fit, size, and other technical attributes from clothes and shoes to the style preferences and buying behaviors of millions of individual shoppers.

True Fit has raised over $100M from top-tier venture capitalists to organize the world’s footwear and apparel data into the Fashion Genome and to unlock digital growth in the otherwise constrained $2 trillion footwear and apparel industry. The True Personalization Platform is strategically leveraged by 250 global retail sites, representing 17,000 brands and 150M registered users. The Fashion Genome s powers the True Experience Platform, which allows retailers and brands to provide consumers with unparalleled personalization and AI-driven product guidance via software-as-a-service, APIs, and data-as-a-service, including consumer preference data, personal style rankings, fit ratings, size recommendations, fit details, and merchandising analytics. To learn more about True Fit, visit www.truefit.com or Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and @TrueFit on Twitter.

