Unity Care, San Jose, CA, Expands Supportive Transitional Housing for Placer County’s Female Foster Youth

San Jose-based youth and family development agency Unity Care expands its supportive transitional housing for female foster youth in Placer County, California.

SAN JOSE CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / A youth and family development agency providing housing and supportive services to transitional age foster youth, Unity Care, San Jose, CA, has recently opened a brand new home for youth and emerging young adults in the Placer County city of Rocklin, California. The organization’s third home to open in Placer County, and its first to serve teen girls and emerging young women, the five-bedroom location will provide supportive services for up to five foster youth and emerging adults.

“Unity Care’s third home to open in Placer County and the first to serve teen girls and emerging young adults, the five-bedroom home will provide for those aged between 16 and 20 who find themselves at risk of homelessness, and in need of housing and supportive services,” explains Pam Carter, Unity Care regional director for northern California. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Carter joined Unity Care, San Jose, CA, in 2019 as its newest director and responsible for providing administrative oversight for housing and community-based services, among other responsibilities.

Unity Care’s goal is to provide safe and affordable housing for youth as they transition out of foster care, and provide supportive services to assist them in achieving self-sufficiency, according to the organization. Unity Care’s shared homes, they say, offer an atmosphere of love, warmth, and understanding, while transitional age foster youth work toward their educational, behavioral, and employment goals.

“It’s a wonderful day when we can report any increase in housing for foster youth in Placer County,” remarked Twylla Abrahamson, deputy director of health and human services for the county, upon hearing the news, “and we commend Unity Care for providing this opportunity for these young women.”

“Unity Care feels privileged to expand its transitional housing services in Placer County,” adds Unity Care’s regional director for northern California, Pam Carter, wrapping up, “to serve a vulnerable population of young women in the foster care system who are in need of supportive services and a loving home environment.”

Unity Care in San Jose, CA, was founded in 1993 to provide quality youth and family programs designed to create healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in five northern California counties, including Placer County, delivering trauma-informed, culturally proficient services centered around its five pillars of success, including well-being, education, and unconditional care. Unity Care in San Jose, CA, most recently received accreditation by the Council on Accreditation, a leading national accreditation body for human services programs, in 2019. To learn more about Unity Care, San Jose, CA, head to https://www.unitycare.org/.

