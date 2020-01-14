Urology Austin Offering HIFU Treatment for Localized Prostate Cancer

HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a Minimally Invasive, Outpatient Treatment for Prostate Cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices in the United States, has partnered with Urology Austin, the largest private urology practice in the Austin metro area with over 40 healthcare providers to bring HIFU to the Austin market.

Physicians at Urology Austin are committed to being at the forefront of the latest technologies, surgical techniques and advanced treatment options. By adding HIFU as a treatment for localized prostate cancer, they have expanded the comprehensive list of treatments that the practice already offers men for localized prostate cancer.

Urology Austin is a large and growing practice. They pride themselves on treating every patient with expert, personalized care and guiding them toward the prostate cancer treatment option that is right for them.

“I want men to understand there is not a one-size fits all approach when it comes to treating prostate cancer. I have offered HIFU to men for many years outside of the US prior to FDA clearance. It is very exciting to be able to offer HIFU as an option here in Austin,” said Richard Chopp, MD.

HIFU is administered through a transrectal probe that focuses ultrasound energy to the prostate to rapidly heat and destroy tissue. Due to the nature of ultrasound energy and the accuracy of HIFU, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged which greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Dr. Chopp and Dr Giesler treated their first prostate cancer patients with HIFU in Austin in 2018 at Austin Arise Medical Center and the number of patients treated has steadily increased over the last year.

“HIFU is a non-invasive treatment that destroys tissue in the prostate by rapidly heating it. It is an ideal treatment for men with early stage prostate cancer that is confined to the prostate gland,” said Eric Giesler, M.D. “The Sonablate technology allows us to customize and personalize the treatment for each man taking into account the size and shape of his prostate along with the location of the cancer in the prostate. It also allows for real time monitoring of how effectively the treatment is destroying the tissue. Tissue outside the prostate is left unharmed which leads to less damage to surrounding areas. HIFU with Sonablate gives us the ability to cure prostate cancer in men with lower rates of urinary and sexual side effects.”

HIFU may be also be an acceptable salvage treatment if men have already had radiation or surgery and their prostate cancer has returned. Although it is typically a one-time therapy, HIFU may also be repeated if necessary and does not preclude any future treatments including surgery or radiation.

“Urology Austin is widely considered one of the leading LUGPA groups in Texas and already does a great job serving the greater Austin area. We are excited to partner with them and their network of physicians to make HIFU available to their patients,” said Jenny Robeson, Chief Sales Officer, HIFU Prostate Services.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that has the ability to eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer using Sonablate®HIFU. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and with locations in 32 cities throughout the US. Learn more at http://www.hifuprostateservices.com.

About Urology Austin

Urology Austin provides compassionate, progressive health care to area residents and through a series of mergers, has positioned itself as the largest private urology practice in the Austin metro corridor. Now with over 40 providers, Central Texas residents benefit from a comprehensive approach to urologic health care, from a highly-trained group of specialists. From initial diagnosis to treatment, patients are assured progressive, cutting edge options, whether in-office, surgical, or therapeutic. Learn more at www.urologyaustin.com.

