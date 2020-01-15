VTS Announces New Product Offering VTS Retail and Retail Advisory Board

–Proptech leader introduces transformative technology for the retail sector–

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cre—VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading leasing and asset management platform, today announced VTS Retail—the industry’s only leasing platform designed specifically for the retail sector–solving major issues retail landlords have in their leasing process. Unlike any existing offering for retail landlords, VTS Retail transforms the leasing process by enabling retail landlords to significantly reduce the time from prospect to tenant move-in and proactively manage shopping center strategy and risk.

“ The retail commercial landlord sector has been waiting for a solution like VTS Retail,” said Kevin Halleran, Chief Accounting Officer, Starwood Retail Partners. “ As a leader, Starwood’s needs are complex and VTS has come to market with an amazing leasing and asset management solution. We’re excited to deploy it across our portfolio.”

VTS also announced the formation of a Retail Advisory Board comprised of leaders from top retail landlords and clients including Brookfield Properties, Shopcore, and Oxford Properties Group.

VTS Retail — Leasing and asset management software built for retail landlords

VTS Retail is the first software platform built specifically to address the complex needs of retail landlords. The brand new offering will let retail landlords:

Impress top tenants and reduce the time from prospect to store opening: Market to top tenants with VTS’ marketing module, PropertyCapsule by VTS Eliminate the friction that derails deals De-risk tenants’ move-in to ensure stores open on time

Proactively manage the leasing strategy and tenant risk for a retail portfolio: Inform leasing strategy with insights from shopping centers Prevent surprises that cause revenue risk to shopping centers



“ I’m incredibly excited to announce VTS Retail,” said Nick Romito, CEO and Co-Founder, VTS. “ Our team spent hundreds of hours with retail landlords to understand the most painful challenges they experience throughout the leasing process. With VTS Retail, retail landlords will finally have the modern technology they need to power their businesses.”

Availability of VTS Retail

VTS Retail is available now. New and existing VTS customers can learn more and request a free, personalized walkthrough here.

VTS announces Retail Advisory Board

VTS has also established a Retail Advisory Board comprised of senior retail leaders who will provide strategic counsel and direction for VTS Retail products. Members of the Board include:

Mario Barrafato, CFO, Choice Properties

Tim Collier, EVP, Leasing, RPT Realty

Meredith Darnall, SVP, Business Intelligence & Strategy, Brookfield Properties

Kevin Halleran, Chief Accounting Officer, Starwood Retail Partners

Bradley Jones, Head of Retail, Oxford Properties Group

Kevin Kessinger, EVP, Asset Management, Shopcore

Stephanie McGowan, Principal, Blackstone

Zachary Pomerantz, Head of Asset Management, AR Global

Adam Rabin, VP, Retail Leasing, CIM Group

Mary Rottler, EVP, Leasing & Operations, Seritage Growth Properties

John Sarokhan, Executive Director, PGIM Real Estate

Wright Sigmund, SVP & Senior Director, Leasing, First Washington Realty, Inc.

“ I’m delighted to join the VTS Retail Advisory Council to provide strategic input on a VTS product roadmap for retail landlords,” said Wright Sigmund, Senior Vice President, National Director of Leasing, First Washington Realty, Inc. “ VTS has shown they are committed to the retail sector and I’m impressed with their product vision.”

About VTS

VTS is commercial real estate’s leading leasing and asset management platform, bringing together landlords, brokers, and tenants to make deals happen. VTS software enables office, retail, and industrial landlords and brokers to transform their leasing process and convert leads to leases 41% more efficiently. MarketView™, the industry’s first market benchmarking product gives landlords real-time information to inform deal negotiations and leasing strategies. Completing the VTS platform offering is truva, the industry’s modern marketplace that will be powered by the 10B square feet of space managed on VTS software. truva.com is designed to drive tenant demand for landlords, and remove friction from the leasing process for tenants and tenant rep brokers.

VTS’ platform has a user base exceeding 35,000 and boasts an impressive client roster that includes leading organizations such as AR Global, Blackstone, Boston Properties, Brookfield, InvenTrust Properties, Time Equities, Washington REIT, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Bayer Properties, RPT Realty, Waterstone Properties Group, JLL, and CBRE.

