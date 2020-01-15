Wolters Kluwer Recognized as a Category Leader in the Chartis Research 2019 RiskTech Quadrant® for Internal Audit Management Solutions

Cloud-based TeamMate Audit Solutions Recognized for Advanced Capabilities and Maturity

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that it was named as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in its “Enterprise GRC Solutions, 2019: Market Update and Vendor Landscape” report. The report recognizes Wolters Kluwer for its industry-leading TeamMate internal audit solutions.

“We are very proud to be recognized by Chartis as a Category Leader for internal audit management solutions based on the market potential and completeness of our TeamMate offering,” said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “Because TeamMate’s audit and assurance solutions are designed, created and field-tested by auditors for auditors, our businesses of all sizes can count on them to support every facet of their audit process today and into the future.”

TeamMate is one of the world’s most widely-used internal audit management system, with more than 120,000 auditors at over 3,000 organizations using the cloud-based and on-premise versions globally. Together with Controls Management and Analytics, these integrated global expert solutions provide auditors with the confidence and insights needed to manage all aspects of data-driven audits, including continuous risk assessment, workpapers management, issues management, analytics and reporting.

“Internal audit is the final line of defense for any firm. [While] the day-to-day running of internal audit departments has remained relatively stable … where possible, financial institutions continue to automate processes [by leveraging new] technologies such as robotic process automation, natural language processing, and machine learning,” according to the Chartis report. “Data integrity and control continues to lie at the heart of internal audit, and a strong core data management system gives financial institutions the flexibility they need to integrate new technology into the audit process.”

“In today’s environment of new risks, changing business models, and technology disruptions, businesses across the globe are recognizing the need to be more agile in making business decisions. As these organizations transform and navigate this increasing complexity, internal auditors need to think about their role differently, so they can deliver assurance and advice that’s focused on the bigger picture—strategic risks—and seek out new innovative opportunities to add value to the organization,” added Dunham.

TeamMate solutions have been recognized with numerous industry awards for delivering intuitive user interfaces, innovation in technology, and advancements in hybrid cloud computing.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech Quadrant™ are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited (http://www.chartis-research.com).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

