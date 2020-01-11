YDX Announces Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC:YDRMD)(FSE:A2PB03) (“YDX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Financing“). In connection with the closing, the Company sold an aggregate of 1,538,460 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.195 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share“) and one share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.285 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital.

The securities issued under the Financing, and the Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 11, 2020.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arenahttps://sales.arkavevr.com/ – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model. The Company will release an exclusive game with Disney featuring Mickey Mouse. The release date is set for Q1 2020.

YDreams Globalwww.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festivalwww.gameonfestival.com – is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu
Director and CEO
dj@ydx.rocks
(604) 704-6466
contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

