CBD Life Sciences Announces its Proprietary “CBD+CBG Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Vitamin E” Coming Soon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience “LBC Bio” is pleased to announce the introduction of a brand-new proprietary product to its portfolio of health lifestyle products. A new hand sanitizer gel product containing CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients which will be marketed as “CBG+CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Vitamin E” will be available for sale in less than two weeks. Please look for our proprietary and unique hand sanitizer on our website, www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented “In today’s COVID-19 environment, keeping one’s hands clean and virus free is on the minds of almost every person on the planet. Our new hand sanitizer product is designed to do just that and our addition of CBG+CBD additives is designed to reduce inflammation and relieve certain types of pain for chronic pain sufferers. We would caution readers that CBG+CBD may ease inflammation, but it is not a cure for the causes of inflammation and if one has severe inflammation symptoms, we recommend a consultation with your physician before using our products.”

Lisa Nelson continued “We plan to sell our new product offering through our website www.lbcbioscienceinc.com and also in our LBC store located at 10855 North 116 h Street. Suite 115 in Scottsdale AZ 85259. We would look forward to meeting interested readers at our LBC Store and welcome their inquiries.”

The Company also plans to offer its proprietary hand sanitizer in our upcoming Scottsdale Fashion Square mall kiosk. This is a quick update on our previously announced kiosk opening schedule of April 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19’s effects on retail malls, we will be postponing our Grand Opening until Fashion Square retail operations return to normal. Look for more information to come on the opening of our kiosk as retailer operations at Scottsdale Fashion Mall start to re-open for business. We cannot currently predict the exact timing of normal retailer operations but are confident that Scottsdale Fashion Mall will return to normalcy when today’s extraordinary health crises do pass.

Lisa Nelson finished “We think that our new “CBG+CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Vitamin E” is timely and on point given the public’s current need to avoid today’s COVID-19 viruses. We believe that the new norm will include using hand sanitizers on a regular basis and feel with the addition of this new product we are well positioned for the future.”

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CBDL’. The Company’s main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the Company is actively pursuing for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD drops, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CBD edibles including hemp brain booster coffee, hemp weight loss coffee, anti-aging skin care line and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the Company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC

11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona 85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577 Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

