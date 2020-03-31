Corporate Donations to Support AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund Help Provide a Lifeline to Low-Income Kidney Patients

Donations from Akebia Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics plc and Natera help AKF meet unprecedented demand for emergency assistance; applications continue to far outpace available funding

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / ﻿A deluge of applications from low-income dialysis and recent transplant patients depleted the American Kidney Fund’s (AKF) Coronavirus Emergency Fund on its first day. AKF is urgently appealing to corporations, foundations and individual donors to replenish the fund, and today announced it has received contributions from Akebia Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics plc and Natera. 100% of all donations go directly to patients in need, not overhead.

Applications for emergency assistance have far outpaced the available funding for grants to provide critically needed financial assistance to low-income U.S. dialysis and transplant patients who are facing unexpected expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. AKF originally reallocated $300,000 from its existing budget to seed the Coronavirus Emergency Fund, which helps patients pay for food, transportation and medications. Contributions to the fund may be made at KidneyFund.org/emergency.

“We are so grateful to Akebia, Horizon, and Natera for stepping up to help patients during this emergency, and we are hopeful that many other corporations will join them in helping to fund this critical effort,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. “These patients are vulnerable and highly susceptible to serious illness if they come in contact with the coronavirus. Too often, their already fragile finances cannot absorb another shock such as what they are experiencing. Our Coronavirus Emergency Fund is a lifeline for them.”

The AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund will provide a grant of $250 to any U.S. dialysis or recent kidney transplant patient who applies to AKF and demonstrates financial need, as funding becomes available. The organization has received over 4,000 applications for assistance but currently has funding for less than half.

Dialysis and transplant patients may get more information about applying for AKF emergency grants from their social workers or transplant coordinators. They may also apply on their own behalf by visiting gms.kidneyfund.org and filling out a profile in AKF’s Grants Management System. Patients who are already receiving AKF financial assistance may use their existing AKF Grants Management System profile to apply.

AKF has also established a special webpage, KidneyFund.org/coronavirus, with information and resources to help patients and families through this challenging period.

AKF is a 4-Star rated charity that is included on Charity Navigator’s list of highly rated nonprofits providing emergency assistance in communities. Any individual who would like to make a contribution to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund may donate at KidneyFund.org/emergency.

