Evotec And Ildong To Collaborate With Development Projects On Indigo Platform

EVOTEC LEVERAGES INDIGO PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUS ILDONG PROGRAMMES INTO THE CLINIC

FIRST REGULATORY FILING ENVISAGED FOR Q1 2021

INDIGO IS A KEY VALUE-DRIVING COMPONENT OF EVOTEC’S EVT EXECUTE BUSINESS SEGMENT AIMED AT REDUCING TIME FROM NOMINATION TO REGULATORY SUBMISSION

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Ildong”), a leading pharmaceutical company in South Korea, to accelerate the development of several of Ildong’s proprietary projects through access to Evotec’s INDiGO platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec’s experts in Integrated Development Solutions will accelerate the development of Ildong’s projects with services from Evotec’s comprehensive INDiGO platform, through to the filing with the regulatory authorities which enables clinical trials. Evotec and Ildong have agreed to jointly develop three to six projects, the first of which being IDG-16177, a glucose lowering drug candidate which is being evaluated as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. The first regulatory filing is expected for the first quarter of 2021.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are very pleased that Ildong has selected Evotec as a development partner for their projects. Ildong is a commercial-stage Pharma company with an exciting pipeline of promising drug candidates. Leveraging INDiGO will efficiently accelerate the development schedule and give Ildong’s proposed clinical portfolio the highest quality starting position for clinical studies.”

Dr Alan Choi, Head of Ildong Research Center, added: “I’m also very pleased with this new partnership. Through the collaboration with Evotec, we expect Ildong’s multiple drug candidates to enter into global phase 1 clinical trials within 2021. We believe Evotec’s INDiGO platform will be able to deliver the quality and speed essential for Ildong’s accelerated, highly productive R&D approach.”

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

About Evotec’s INDiGO platform

The INDiGO platform is a key value-generating component of Evotec’s broad EVT Execute business segment. INDiGO accelerates early drug candidates into the clinic by reducing time from nomination to regulatory submission in 52 weeks, and under certain circumstances, even less. We achieve accelerated development by tightly integrating traditional drug silos into a single project managed under one roof. The programme has been proven to reduce time and cost while achieving a quality data package for CTA/IND level regulatory filings.

Evotec’s INDiGO projects are managed by our most experienced, dedicated project managers and leading world-class drug development professionals implementing tailored development strategies designed specifically for the molecule, therapeutic area and strategic needs. The project plan is designed to integrate multiple development areas: API Manufacture, Formulation Development, Clinical Supply, Safety Assessment, DMPK, Bioanalysis Studies and Regulatory Submission Documents Preparation.

ABOUT ILDONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Ildong Pharmaceutical is a leading pharmaceutical company in South Korea. With 78 years of history, Ildong brand carries high reputation in local healthcare market for its high-quality service and diverse range of ETC & OTC products serving healthcare professionals and consumers. We have envisioned ourselves to become an innovative R&D-based pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic options for diseases with high unmet needs. Ildong’s R&D focus is therapeutic area such as oncology, immune-oncology, endocrinology, liver fibrosis, and neurology. For additional information, please visit https://www.ildong.com/eng

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,000 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women’s health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

