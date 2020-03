Liberated Syndication Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn”), a world leading podcast hosting network, announced today that it has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide the Company with a 15 calendar-day extension beyond the March 30th, 2020 deadline within which to file the annual report on Form 10-K.

Libsyn will delay its earnings press release and shareholder conference call to discuss 2019 financial results, previously scheduled for March 30th, 2020 and April 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET, respectively. The Company will announce a new date for the shareholder conference call at the appropriate time.

About Liberated Syndication

Libsyn, a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018, Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.6 Million media files from more than 67,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in Apple Podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

