Loop launches new “Sharing is Caring” initiative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the “Company” or “Loop”) is excited to announce the launch of its “Sharing is Caring” initiative. As the Covid-19 pandemic has now closed most retail and hospitality storefronts, owners are left facing uncertainty and major financial stress. Therefore, Loop is offering a free three-part webinar series that will discuss the state of brick and mortar retail and ways in which business owners can prepare for a successful reopening.

The Covid-19 crisis has amplified the need for brick and mortar businesses to undergo a digital transformation. The focus of this series is to educate webinar attendees on what this entails, and why it is necessary for both recovery and growth. Loop’s CEO Rob Anson and CSO David Salisbury will walk through Loop’s innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solution stack and how it enables this digital transition. By providing tools that enhance and personalize the customer experience, Loop is confident that brick and mortar retail can push through these hard times together and invest in a viable future.

Loop CEO Rob Anson: “I am very proud of our ‘Sharing is Caring’ initiative. Our team did an amazing job developing this Loop webinar platform quickly, in order to assist businesses with their recovery plans. As we value our relationships with our clients, it is very important for us to support brick and mortar’s comeback. We would like to offer a free 60-day trial for interested brick and mortar retailers or operators-to kickstart a future that entails long-term sustainability and continual new-line revenue opportunities.”

Loop’s first webinar of this three-part series will launch at 10:00 AM PST on April 13, 2020. This one-hour webinar will showcase Loop’s ability to connect online and on-premise platforms, to open up later discussions on its enhancement of current legacy systems, business models, and revenue generators. Registration for the webinar series will be available on our website in the coming week at https://www.loopinsights.ai/.

More About Loop: Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique proprietary platform that combines the power of IoT and AI to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the ability to connect their physical and digital assets, regardless of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores. Loop then delivers attribution with trackable redemption metrics and conversion rates, a capability that previously did not exist.

