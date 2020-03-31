Mid-Atlantic Pest Control Company – American Pest – Unearths 100-Year-Old Company Roots to Provide Disinfectant & Sanitizing Services in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

In 1900, 194 of every 100,000 US residents died from Tuberculosis.

FULTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / In 1931, a small yet mighty group of American Pest professionals-donned in gas masks-fumigated a Washington D.C. hotel for Tuberculosis. By 1940, before the introduction of antibiotic therapy, TB remained the leading cause of death. Today, achievements in Public Health, including sanitation and pest control, save millions of lives across the globe.

Amid a global pandemic, mid-Atlantic based American Pest traipses back to its roots to bring Disinfectant and Sanitizing treatments to life-with a modern solution to controlling and preventing the spread of infectious diseases-furthering the company’s commitment to integrity, public health, and the environment.

“The company we are today was founded in 1925 as American Disinfectant Company,” says David Billingsly, President of American Pest. “We’ve always been extremely proud of our company history and longstanding commitment to protecting public health and property. It’s the absolute right thing to do amidst the COVID-19 crisis-to once again provide safe, effective disinfectant and sanitizing services to the public.”

American Pest leverages the experience of tenured Ph.D Entomologists and Board Certified Entomologists on its staff to develop, test and deliver high-efficacy pest control and sanitation programs from the organization’s lab in Fulton, Maryland.

“Our expert selection of broad-spectrum disinfectant is EPA-approved for effective elimination of viruses and designed to sanitize environmental surfaces,” says W. Wayne White, B.C.E., VP of Technical Services. “Using specialized misting equipment, we can disinfect and sanitize large areas in a short time.”

In response to an increased need for sanitizing services, the company will launch its American Disinfectant Service this week. Home and business owners facing disruptions from the Coronavirus outbreak across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia will have access to priority scheduling and after-hours treatment options.

American Pest, an Anticimex company and homeland-security approved Essential Business, is committed to the health and safety of our employees and clients. As a good corporate citizen, we protect public health and property for more than 40,000 homes and businesses and millions of square feet of office space throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

