SIX Partners with Crux Informatics to Deliver Core Datasets in a Cloud-Based Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / SIX , the Swiss financial data expert, announces today its partnership with Crux Informatics to provide a state-of-the-art managed market data solution which removes unnecessary implementation and management pressure for buy-side companies.

Crux is integrating a flagship product from SIX, Valordata Feed (VDF), which covers 29.7 million instruments for pricing, corporate actions reference data as well as compliance and regulatory data. The partnership will allow buy-side firms to focus on higher value tasks such as interpreting and analyzing data without being limited by consistent management and developmental responsibilities.

Firms have long battled disproportionate data availability. They often offload tasks that provide limited conversion value and devote more time to extracting meaningful data for agile investment decisions instead. This partnership enables buy-side firms to focus on raising alpha without the added pressure of complicated technical integration.

Customers will benefit from a streamlined data delivery service combining Crux’s innovative cloud-based platform with existing platforms from SIX and delivering cleaner, manageable data integrations.

Commenting on the partnership, John McManus, Head Sales US, Financial Information, SIX, said: “We are extremely excited to be embarking on this innovative partnership with Crux, a new breed of technology vendor. This partnership will enable us to access wider markets, removing the complicated extraction, transformation and load process detail to provide buy-side firms access to the highest quality of data available free of integration and management headaches.”

Philip Brittan, CEO of Crux Informatics added, “Buy-side professionals are hungry for historical, well-built datasets they can use to gain a competitive edge. SIX has deep domain expertise in data aggregation and normalization, such as tax base data, regulatory based and reference data. This partnership is a natural next step through which we will provide SIX with access to a well-known vendor name in the buy-side, facilitating a seamless link for their clients to security masters and corporate actions data.”

SIX

SIX operates and develops infrastructure services in the Securities & Exchanges, Banking Services and Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency, quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial center. The company is owned by its users (122 banks). With a workforce of some 2,600 employees and a presence in 20 countries, it generated operating income of CHF 1.13 billion and Group net profit of CHF 120.5 million in 2019. www.six-group.com

About Crux Informatics

Crux helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Our data delivery and operations platform and managed service ensures that data flows seamlessly between data suppliers and data consumers. By working directly with suppliers and serving many consumers, Crux unlocks economies of scale that benefit the entire industry. We deliver data at a lower cost, via flexible delivery methods, and at a consistently high-level of service and security.

Contact:

data@cruxinformatics.com

Visit www.cruxinformatics.com

SOURCE: Crux Informatics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583167/SIX-Partners-with-Crux-Informatics-to-Deliver-Core-Datasets-in-a-Cloud-Based-Platform