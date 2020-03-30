The Mosaic Company Names Ben Pratt to Senior Leadership Team

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced Ben Pratt has been named SVP-Government and Public Affairs and will join the company’s Senior Leadership Team effective April 1.

Mr. Pratt, current VP-Corporate Public Affairs, leads corporate communications and U.S. Federal Government relations, as well as Mosaic’s corporate social responsibility activities. In addition, he serves as Owner’s Representative to Streamsong Resort.

“Ben has brought tremendous value to Mosaic over the past eight years,” said President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “He plays an integral role in maintaining our license to operate and Mosaic’s environmental, social and governance work, and he drives public affairs strategies that contribute to Mosaic’s long-term success.”

Prior to joining Mosaic in February 2012, Mr. Pratt was SVP, Corporate Communications at Ameriprise Financial, Inc., in Minneapolis. Earlier in his career, he worked in a variety of communications and investor relations capacities at The PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh, and at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns, both in New York.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

