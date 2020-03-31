Trade Show, Conference and Event Updates as of March 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–The following are updates to trade shows, conferences and events impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

April 5 – 9   April 9
IEEE World Forum on the Internet of Things 2020   IoT Day Slam 2020
Canceled   Virtual event.
https://wfiot2020.iot.ieee.org/   http://iotslam.com/
   
April 10 – 19   April 18 – 19
New York International Auto Show 2020   Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2020
Moved to August 28 to Sept. 6, 2020   Moved to Oct. 3 – 4, 2020
https://www.autoshowny.com/   http://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/
   
April 18 – 22   April 19 – 23
2020 NAB Show   COLLABORATE 20
Canceled. Will host virtual event, NAB Show Express, in April.   Canceled.
http://www.nabshow.com/   http://collaborate.oaug.org/
   
April 19 – 23   April 20 – 21
Game Developers Carnival Spring 2020   OGIS New York 2020
New virtual event.   Canceled.
https://www.gamedeveloperscarnival.com/   https://www.ipaa.org/events/ogis-new-york-2020/
   
April 20 – 23   April 20 – 23
Coverings 2020   Strata Data Conference London 2020
Canceled.   Canceled.
https://www.coverings.com/   https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-eu
   
April 21 – 23   April 21 – 23
Bio-IT World 2020   IE expo 2020
Moved to Oct. 6 – 8, 2020.   Postponed. New 2020 dates TBD.
https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/   http://www.ie-expo.com/
   
April 22 – 23   April 24 – 29
Smart Mobility Congress Asia 2020   AACR Annual Meeting 2020
Moved to June 23 – 24, 2020.   Postponed. New 2020 date TBD.
http://www.cdmc.org.cn/2020/smc/   http://www.aacr.org/
   
April 28 – 29   May 02 – 05
Red Hat Summit 2020   Digestive Disease Week 2020
Will be held as a virtual event.   Canceled.
https://www.redhat.com/en/summit   http://www.ddw.org/home
   
May 03 – 06   May 03 – 07
RIMS 2020   LightFair 2020
Canceled.   Postponed. New 2020 date TBD.
https://www.rims.org/annual-conferences/RIMS2020   https://www.lightfair.com/
   
May 04 – 07   May 07 – 08
Offshore Technology Conference 2020   HOW Design Live 2020
Postponed. New 2020 date TBD.   Postponed. New 2020 date TBD.
http://2020.otcnet.org/   https://www.howdesignlive.com/
   
May 11 – 12   May 11 – 12
BioEquity Europe 2020   QAD Explore 2020
Postponed. New 2020 date TBD.   Canceled.
https://www.biocentury.com/conferences/bioequity-europe-2020   http://explore.qad.com/
   
May 11 – 14   May 18 – 20
WorkHuman Live 2020   Phocuswright Europe 2020
Canceled.   Moved to Aug. 4 – 6, 2020.
https://www.workhumanlive.com/   https://www.phocuswrighteurope.com/
   
May 19 – 20   May 19 – 21
Licensing Expo 2020   Citrix Synergy 2020
Moved to Aug. 11 – 13, 2020.   Will move to a virtual format in Fall 2020.
http://www.licensingexpo.com/   https://www.citrixsynergy.com/
   
May 20   May 26 – 29
Virtual EA Connect Day 2020   Augmented World Expo 2020
New virtual event.   Will be held as a virtual event.
https://www.eaconnectdays.com/   http://www.augmentedworldexpo.com/
   
May 29 – 02  
2020 ASCO Annual Meeting  
Will be held as a virtual event.  
http://am.asco.org/  

