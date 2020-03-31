University Headquarters’ Top 25 Best Nursing Schools List is Now Available

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / University Headquarters, known for providing important educational information to students looking to pursue a higher education, has just released the rankings for the top 25 nursing schools in the United States. The list features many nursing-focused colleges that rank high in various categories.

The prominent, independent educational organization reports its Top 25 Nursing Colleges list based on the following data: retention rate, graduation rate, education cost, average salary for graduates, acceptance rate, reviews, and available online programs among others. University Headquarters uses a proprietary rating system in order to rank a wide variety of colleges and universities in the United States.

The complete list will be available on universityhq.org, where students can access the information for free. The website features colleges profiles, career path descriptions, application guidance, a comprehensive resource center, and much more. There is also a frequently asked questions section that details the type of information University Headquarters provides.

Columbia University in New York City earned the #1 spot on University Headquarters’ Top 25 Nursing Colleges. Yale University landed the #2 spot on the list. Some of the additional colleges on the rankings report are: University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, Boston College, University of California – Los Angeles and Georgetown University.

University Headquarters tailored its top nursing colleges list by looking at over 3,000 colleges in the United States that specialized in nursing, offered a wide variety of degree programs, featured high-quality instruction, and provided affordable tuition. The education service company recognizes that students must find the best college for their unique needs; as a result, it provides essential information to help college students make the best choice.

For more information about the methodology for each of the above nursing college rankings, please visit University Headquarters best colleges rankings methodology page.

University Headquarters is a leading and successful education company that prides itself on providing students with the tools that they need to succeed in higher education. The organization offers important information about colleges across the United States, entrance requirements, and many career fields. Future college students can obtain information about expected earnings in these fields, employment outlook, and growth opportunities. University Headquarters also provides necessary resources for students who would like to attend a vocation or trade school, which allow them to enter the work force more quickly than a tradition, four-year degree program. The primary goal of the company is to be the number one resource to help students navigate the higher education process.

