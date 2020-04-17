NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2020 / Home Academy is an online platform targeting to create a vast library of online courses in a much simpler and organized way.

Soon it will be launching its website homeacademybd.com where one can easily get access to any online-only courses focusing on developing their skills in various categories such as creative art, design, fashion, music, entrepreneurship and other subcategories.

The website has 5 sections: free videos, paid courses, storytelling, mentorship and also home community. Paid courses are done by the experts in their departments and even if it is paid they said they will make it free for the underprivileged people or those who don’t have family support – they just need to email the website with proof.

The founder of Home Academy, Taha Masud who is a young teen from Bangladesh wishes to help youth to discover and explore their passion. When he started he faced a lot of trouble learning online and he felt the urges to have an online platform combining all the courses one must need to follow their passion.

Right now he and his teams are trying to reach all the contributors throughout the nation who are willing to provide courses for his website. Taha Masud thinks that his platform will also have a huge impact on Bangladesh’s economy. Lastly he said: “We share together, we grow together.”

Home Academy BD

Email: tahamasud.2002@gmail.com

Telephone: +880 1786661453

Websites: https://www.homeacademybd.com/

TMtechbd: https://www.tmtechbd.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/taha_musweet?igshid=65dfkavu41vy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100038378692740

SOURCE: Home Academy BD

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585704/17-Year-Old-Makes-The-Next-Big-Thing-In-Bangladesh-Home-Academy-BD-Skill-Sharing-Platform