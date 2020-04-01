Acadia Realty Trust Provides an Update on 2020 Earnings Guidance, Additional Information on Development Pipeline and Loan Maturities

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) provides an update on 2020 earnings guidance and additional information on its development pipeline and scheduled loan maturities.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, tenants, stakeholders and community. During this period of uncertainty, we are carefully monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and taking proactive measures,” stated Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and CEO of Acadia Realty Trust. “We have a team in place who has navigated through multiple cycles and has a proven track record of managing challenging market conditions. Acadia owns high-quality assets, has a strong balance sheet and plenty of dry powder when the time comes to execute on new acquisitions.”

Core Portfolio

Development Pipeline

There is currently no ground-up construction underway in Acadia’s Core Portfolio. For the foreseeable future, the Company expects that the only material capital expenditures at these properties will be tenant improvements and/or other leasing costs associated with executed leases. All of Acadia’s identified developments are discretionary.

Balance Sheet

Inclusive of extension options (which are subject to customary conditions), Acadia has no unsecured debt maturities it its Core Portfolio until March 2023. Acadia has no material scheduled secured debt maturities until 2023 in its Core Portfolio. This is further described in the Supplemental Information Addendum, which provides more detail on the Company’s extension options and has been posted on the Company’s website at http://ir.acadiarealty.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to exercise any or all its extension options.

Fund Portfolio

Development Pipeline

There is currently no ground-up construction underway in Acadia’s Fund Portfolio:

Fund II: At City Point, the Company’s remaining development obligations are tenant work and leasing costs associated with the installation of new tenants with executed leases. In accordance with government mandates, all tenant improvement at City Point is currently on hold.

Fund III: For the foreseeable future, the Company expects that the only material capital expenditures in Fund III will be tenant improvements and/or other leasing costs associated with the installation of new tenants with executed leases. Acadia has one land parcel on Long Island for which it is currently in the process of securing approvals for development; construction is not planned in the near term.

Funds IV and V: For the foreseeable future, the Company expects that the only material capital expenditures in these Funds will be tenant improvements and/or other leasing costs associated with the installation of new tenants with executed leases.

Balance Sheet

Inclusive of extension options (which are subject to customary conditions), Acadia has no material secured or unsecured debt maturities in 2020 in its Fund Portfolio. The $200.0 million City Point financing maturing in May 2020 has an extension option not sooner than May 2022 (also subject to customary conditions and documentation). A Supplemental Information Addendum, which provides more detail on the Company’s extension options, has been posted on the Company’s website at http://ir.acadiarealty.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to exercise any or all the Funds’ extension options.

2020 Guidance

Due to the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Acadia is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance which was previously announced on February 12, 2020.

