Adform Welcomes New CEO

COPENHAGEN, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Adform, one of the largest European-based adtech companies welcomes its new CEO. Troels Philip Jensen steps into the CEO chair from April 1st and leaves behind a position as COO for the Swedish software giant Itiviti AB, which has more than 1,000 employees.

Jensen replaces Adform’s Co-Founder and CEO Gustav Mellentin, who will stay with the company in an active role focused on continuing to shape the company’s strategic work. Troels Jensen, in his role as CEO, will lead Adform’s employees across 29 offices in 26 countries.

“I have been looking forward to starting as Adform’s CEO. I plan to spend the first few weeks getting to know my new colleagues, the organization and our customers. There is an exciting global strategy on the table, which I look forward to executing with the support of Adform’s extremely talented employees,” says Troels Philip Jensen, CEO of Adform.

Jensen’s task and ambitions are clear. He joins the company to strengthen Adform’s international position as a leading independent supplier of advertising software technology, while driving the company’s commercial development. Jensen elaborates:

“Adform is a company that serves some of the largest advertisers, agencies and media around the world. Gustav Mellentin and his amazing team have achieved an impressive amount over the last 18 years. There are not many independent software companies on the market that have Adform’s scale, global presence and also have great potential for future growth. That’s why I quickly and proudly accepted this job.”

Jensen has worked with enterprise platforms for the past 25 years, building extensive international experience at an executive level. He’s worked for Itiviti AB since 2013 and now exits from the role as COO. For the 17 years prior to that he was part of the Danish IT success, SimCorp.

Adform’s Co-Founder Mellentin believes Jensen is the right match:

“It has been an incredible journey from three men in a basement in Copenhagen to a leading global company. I have enjoyed every moment, but now is the right time to pass the baton and change the leader of Adform. I’m confident Troels Philip Jensen has the right skills to ensure Adform’s continued growth and success, and I personally look forward to being part of the journey ahead as a member of our amazing leadership team.”

Torben Munch, Chairman of the Board of Adform, says:

“Troels Philip Jensen brings impressive global experience from enterprise software companies such as Itiviti AB and SimCorp. Adform is entering a new era as a global market leader driving the “IAP” Integrated Advertising Platform category. We are certain that Troels Philip Jensen is the right man to guide Adform with his strong global leadership skills, his impressive track record, and his ability to execute international growth strategies focusing on sales and customer satisfaction.”

About Troels Philip Jensen:

2020 appointed CEO of Adform

2013-2020 COO at Itiviti AB

2000-2013 Managing Director Western Europe at SimCorp

Board position in Boyum IT

Copenhagen Business School, MSc. International Business

Married with three children

Leisure: Troels is a passionate mountain biker, and has just cycled 350 KM through the Sahara

About Adform

With more than 18 years of expertise in digital advertising, Adform is the preferred technology partner for strategically executing advertising campaigns across the world’s leading digital media platforms. Adform is powered by Odin, the company’s leading artificial intelligence solution for activating paid media. The company’s agnostic approach to media enables the bidding and execution of digital campaigns across traditional and emerging channels, including online, video, audio, connected TV and outdoor media. Through its integrated advertising platform, Adform’s advanced measurement, reporting and analytics tools help advertisers and agencies maximize the impact of their campaigns while leveraging exceptional activation, dynamic and creative optimization, and cross-device capabilities. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Adform has 26 offices with global market coverage. Read more at https://adform.com

