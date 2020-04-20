Adobe Appoints Jonathan Vaas as Vice President Investor Relations

Vaas Succeeds Adobe Veteran Mike Saviage Who Will Retire Later This Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Vaas as vice president, Investor Relations. Vaas currently serves as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary and will expand his responsibilities to encompass Investor Relations. Vaas will assume the role from Mike Saviage, who announced his intent to retire earlier this year. Saviage will remain with Adobe in an advisory role and work with Vaas to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months. Vaas will jointly report to Adobe executive vice president and CFO John Murphy and Adobe executive vice president and General Counsel Dana Rao.

A ten-year Adobe veteran, Vaas has a breadth of legal experience and has contributed significantly to Adobe’s growth and transformation. He leads Adobe’s corporate legal team, overseeing matters across corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and securities compliance. In addition, he has been a critical partner to the Finance and Investor Relations teams throughout his Adobe tenure, playing an active role in earnings calls and analyst meetings and leading the company’s stockholder outreach program.

Saviage has been a valuable member of the Adobe leadership team for over 25 years. He joined Adobe as part of its acquisition of Frame in 1995 and played a pivotal role in championing Adobe’s growth story to the investor community throughout important periods of the company. He is a well-regarded leader in the industry and has been named to numerous awards lists by Institutional Advisor, IR Magazine and others in recognition of Adobe’s renowned Investor Relations program.

“Mike has played a critical role in Adobe’s success, serving as a trusted partner to investors and financial analysts over the last three decades,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “On behalf of Adobe’s 23,000 employees, we are grateful for Mike’s many contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement. Jonathan’s deep understanding of Adobe’s business and unique blend of finance and legal experience make him the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of Investor Relations for Adobe. We look forward to introducing him to our investor community in his new role over the coming weeks.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2020 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Mike Saviage and Jonathan Vaas



Adobe



ir@adobe.com

Press Contact

Lea Anna Cardwell



Adobe



cardwell@adobe.com