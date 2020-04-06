Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Announces Partnership with Eddie Lack & Spotlight West Communications for “Eddie Lack and Friends Frontline Cup”

“Alpha North, Spotlight, & Eddie Lack will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from this tournament to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Chimo Community Services.”

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment (“Alpha North”) in partnership with former National Hockey League goaltender, Eddie Lack and Spotlight West Communications, are pleased to announce the “Eddie Lack and Friends Frontline Cup.”

In this tournament, individuals and celebrities will be playing Fortnite on Alpha North’s online esports tournament provider, GamerzArena, as well as streaming on Twitch, to help raise money for the Greater Food Bank of Vancouver and Chimo Community Serices.

“Covid 19 has impacted the whole world, and especially the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Eddie Lack. “I am happy to lend support and partner with Alpha North to help the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and assist with all the great work Chimo Community Services does to help victims that may otherwise slip through the cracks.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on record discussing the challenges and difficulties facing food banks across Canada, such as fewer volunteers and a difficult economic climate, meaning they are receiving fewer donations than they normally would1. Together, Alpha North & Spotlight West Communications are proud to do their part and dedicate as much of its resources as possible to help all of those in need during this ongoing pandemic.

“With Alpha North being a Vancouver based company, it is very important for us to give back to the local community as much as we can, especially during these challenging times,” said CEO of Alpha North, Emil Bodenstein. Although this is a small way to show our respect, we hope other members in the community will do as much as they can to support the heroes during this pandemic.”

For information on registering and donating, please visit frontlinecup.gamerzarena.com

