American Manganese Reports 99.99% Purity on Recycled Tier-One Company Lithium-ion Battery Material

RecycLiCoTM Patented Process Produces Nickel-Cobalt Sulfate from NCA Cathode Scrap

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April, 2, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCPINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company“) is pleased to report independent analytical results from the Company’s contract lab, Kemetco Research, an integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Using American Manganese’s patented RecycLiCoTM process, Kemetco conducted recycling tests on lithium-ion battery cathode material and produced a nickel-cobalt sulfate product at 99.99% purity.

The lithium-ion battery material was received as NCA cathode scrap from a tier-one battery manufacturing company, previously announced in the Company’s February 28, 2020 press release. American Manganese will now prepare the recycled product for shipment back to the tier-one company for their testing and independent analysis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Company foresees delays in shipment and testing but will report on results as they are received and reviewed.

American Manganese first reported 99.98% pure nickel-cobalt hydroxide product from recycling tests on NCA cathode scrap. The recently announced production of a nickel-cobalt sulfate is a first effort for the Company, and it continues to expand the Company’s portfolio of recycling capabilities. American Manganese is tailoring its recycling products for suitable integration into the newest generation cathodes, which are proprietary formulas developed by battery manufacturers for superior lithium-ion battery performance and cost.

“We are extremely impressed with the Kemetco team and their ability to adapt and optimize our patented RecycLiCo process to produce recycled sulfate material for a tier-one battery manufacturer,” said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. “Sulfates were requested by more than one tier-one company that has been in discussion with American Manganese, so we are pleased with our capabilities.”

American Manganese will continue to pioneer and promote a circular economy for the lithium-ion battery supply chain. The Company believes that lower oil prices won’t stop the massive shift to electric vehicles because compliance with stricter CO2 emission levels and the admirable performance and operating cost of electric vehicles is expected to prevail in the long run.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583560/American-Manganese-Reports-9999-Purity-on-Recycled-Tier-One-Company-Lithium-ion-Battery-Material