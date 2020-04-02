Avance Clinical on Top Reasons APAC Biotech Clients Choose Australia for Clinical Trials

Adelaide, AUS, Apr 2, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Leading Australian CRO Avance Clinical today detailed the top reasons its APAC biotechs selected Australia for their early phase clinical trials, based on client onboarding feedback. Avance is a specialist Australian CRO with more than 20-years of early phase clinical trials expertise.

Avance Clinical said a primary reason that APAC biotechs chose Australia was the attractive Australian Government financial rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial spend. Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said this makes good financial sense for biotechs in early clinical phases.

Another key factor is that, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, sites can pivot to patient video visits or telemedicine, which this week got a Government funding boost as part of a AUD$1.1 billion COVID-19 package.

Ms Lungershausen said:

“This additional funding into an already high-tech medical environment means sites are rapidly able to incorporate telehealth visits to overcome challenges faced by patients not wanting to visit clinics during the pandemic.”

“Australia’s reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials.”

“Avance is the CRO of choice for clinical trials – as well as those targeting COVID-19.”

The top reasons for selecting Australia are:

1. The Government R&D grant means more than 40% rebate on clinical trial spend

2. Telehealth pivot during COVID-19 pandemic – speed and continuity

3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 – 6 weeks

4. No IND required for clinical trials

5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials

6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class Investigators and sites

7. Established healthy subject databases and specialised patient populations

8. Five independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care

9. Major hospitals with world class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research

10. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere Sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia’s counter-flu and allergy seasons

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical has more than 20-years of experience and is now one of Australia’s leading Contract Research Organisations. Avance Clinical facilitates quality drug development by aligning people, skills, and expertise in the pursuit of drug development for a healthier world.

Avance Clinical is committed to providing high-quality clinical research services with its highly experienced team. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field.

Avance Clinical offers high quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class Investigators and Sites able to access specialised patient groups. Other benefits include:

– Access to independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care

– Dedicated Investigators committed to clinical research

– Major hospitals with world class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units

– Expedited clinical trial start-up timeframes

