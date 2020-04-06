CO2 GRO Inc. Announces the Completion of Fifteen Hemp Greenhouse Installations in Missouri

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (“GROW“) (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed fifteen full scale installations of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems at Missouri based Linn County Seed & Flower Co-op (“Linn County“) and Sacred Seeds Hemp Farms LLC (“Sacred Seeds“).

The greenhouse owners will be evaluating the performance of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ throughout one harvest cycle in which aqueous CO2 misting will be consistently applied from vegetative stage through to harvesting of the hemp seeds. Upon completion of the harvest cycle, greenhouse owners will have the option to purchase the installed systems. The individual greenhouses are currently at various stages of the growth cycle ranging from early vegetative stage to the beginning of the flowering stage.

As press released previously on February 12, 2020, Linn County and Sacred Seeds work with nearly 250 contracted hemp greenhouses across several states growing hemp for American Hemp Ventures (AMHV.OTC), one of the largest hemp product distributors in the United States. Linn County and Sacred Seeds will also serve as one of CO2 GRO’s flagship locations where potential customers can visit to see CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems in action.

Linn County Seed & Flower CEO, Levi Swanson, who is also CEO of Klondike Agricultural Products (www.klondikeag.com), an innovative seed technology company stated, “We are impressed with the installations and are already seeing results such as faster growth and bigger plants compared to what we expected. There are another nine greenhouses at Linn County who have expressed interest in installing CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for their next grow cycle after seeing the resulting growth firsthand. The state of Missouri is positioning itself as a leader in high quality hemp production and we see ourselves as a leader in driving the growth of hemp cultivation in the state. We are also excited about the quantity and quality of seed that will be produced at Linn County which will be incorporated into Klondike’s KAPsol™ self-contained ecosystem technology which provides growers with higher germination rates and crop viability for greater yields.”

Linn County and Sacred Seeds greenhouse owners also expressed their satisfaction with CO2 Delivery Solutions™. Hunter Marriott, owner of three greenhouses at Linn County commented, “The faster and bigger growth during the vegetative stage was visible in just one week after implementing. It has certainly had an impressive effect on my plants.” Robert Allen, owner of two greenhouses at Sacred Seeds commented, “I am using CO2 Delivery Solutions™ primarily to help prevent the growth of mold and powdery mildew, but let’s face it, faster growth and larger plants were huge selling points as well. As of April I have been using the system in two large greenhouses for about a month and I am already seeing improved growth with no signs of stress, mold or mildew.”

According to John Archibald, GROW’s CEO, “We sub-contracted the installation to a local contractor that works closely with Linn County and Sacred Seeds. This is a crucial part of our operations strategy which enables us to respond quickly and effectively to large orders throughout our target markets, especially in crisis situations such as we are experiencing with COVID-19 related travel restrictions. We look forward to completing these first fifteen harvest cycles and expanding this opportunity to the remaining nine greenhouses at Linn County, as well as the more than 250 greenhouses within the American Hemp Ventures group.”

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video . To see CO2 Delivery Solutions™ set up at Sacred Seeds, watch this video and skip to minute 2 and 4.30.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW’s mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™. It is a commercially proven technology that is easily adopted into all covered cultivation including greenhouses, shade, hoop and tunnel houses, indoor and outdoor grow operations.

GROW’s target markets are the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse space (USDA) and the highest value crops within 4.62 billion acres of global cropland (USGS). While indoor gassing of CO2 to enhance crop yields has been practiced for decades, 85% of the world’s greenhouses cannot use CO2 gassing economically due mostly to heat ventilation which causes the CO2 gas to escape. Outdoor growers cannot gas CO2 into the atmosphere to the ideal levels required of up to 1500 ppm.

GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated improving crop yields by up to 30% with up to 30% faster growth. The CO2 solution’s micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. Growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477 or Michael O’Connor, Manager of IR at 604-985-1794.

SOURCE: CO2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584038/CO2-GRO-Inc-Announces-the-Completion-of-Fifteen-Hemp-Greenhouse-Installations-in-Missouri