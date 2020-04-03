Contentos Partners with Decentralized Video Protocol Theta Network

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 3, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Contentos has partnered with the decentralized video delivery protocol Theta Network, which will be integrated with the COS.tv video platform to improve user experience and reduce the bandwidth cost of video content delivery.

COS.TV platform has achieved huge growth in 2019. According to Alexa ranking, in January 2020, the traffic of COS.TV has surpassed Steemit.com. However, the issue coming is the rapid rise in content delivery costs. By adding Theta Network to Contentos’ video infrastructure, we can reduce these costs by 50% or more, thereby enabling COS.TV to achieve more stable and sustainable growth, and adding a new way to increase user engagement through token rewards.

Theta Network, built by Theta Labs, is the leading decentralized video protocol based on blockchain technology. Theta Network uses token rewards to incentivize viewers to relay video using their excess bandwidth, providing users high-definition video content and reducing video distribution costs.

Earlier, Maekyung Media and CJ Hello, the two largest media companies in South Korea, have also agreed on a partnership with Theta Labs, which will use Theta’s decentralized video delivery.

Contentos co-founder and CEO Mick said: “We are very happy to work with Theta, which will help reduce our video content delivery costs and increase market share. The partnership also marks the development of blockchain technology adoption in video content.”

“We’re excited to bring COS.tv on to the Theta Network, and add to the growing number of platforms seeing real benefits from using Theta for video distribution” said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs. “As COS.tv continues to grow rapidly, Theta integration will help attract even more new users while keeping CDN costs low.”

Contentos (COS) is a decentralized global content ecosystem, which is invested jointly by Matrix Partners China, IDG, Gobi, and supported by Ontology, DHVC, Node Capital, Binance Lab, LD Capital, etc. Contentos aims to build the public chain platform that brings values back to content creators and users.

Contentos has reached a strategic partnership with the photo-editing tool PhotoGrid, the well-known live broadcast platform LiveMe, and the short-video platform Cheez. These three products have brought Contentos millions of global content creators and 60 million monthly users. In addition, Cheetah Mobile’s CleanMaster and related game products are also directly involved in the Contentos ecosystem. [www.contentos.io]

Theta Network (Theta) aims to develop a more efficient way to distribute any type of content and data worldwide through an incentivized peer-to-peer network. The Theta blockchain uses its tokens to encourage individual users to share excess computing power and bandwidth resources as a relay node for video streams.

This mechanism can improve the quality of video streams and solve the “last mile” transmission problem, which is the main bottleneck of traditional information transmission channels, especially for 4K, 8K video and next-generation VR video. With sufficient network density, most users can pull video streams from peer Theta nodes, and video platforms can significantly reduce their costs of content delivery.

Theta Network introduces a token reward mechanism to help video platforms to attract users, increase revenue, and provide a more engaging viewing experience.

