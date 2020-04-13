CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Change to a Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s directors, employees, stockholders and other stakeholders, CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) (the “Company”) hereby announces that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format only, instead of holding an in-person meeting in Denver, Colorado. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting has not changed.

Stockholders at the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date, will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COR2020, where they will be able to listen to the Annual Meeting live, submit questions and vote. Stockholders will need to enter their 16-digit control number included in their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

Beneficial owners of shares held in street name should contact their broker, bank or other nominee to obtain their 16-digit control number or otherwise vote through the broker, bank or other nominee. Only stockholders with a valid 16-digit control number, will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and vote and submit questions.

Additional details about attending, voting and participating at the Annual Meeting can be found in the additional proxy materials that the Company filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://investors.coresite.com/index.php/shareholder-services/annual-meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this announcement.

Each stockholder’s vote is important. Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, they are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

