CORRECTING and REPLACING Wellness Coach Announces Live Fitness Event with World Champion Alpine Skier and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn

WELLNESS COACH ANNOUNCES LIVE FITNESS EVENT WITH WORLD CHAMPION ALPINE SKIER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST LINDSEY VONN

Wellness Coach, the Softbank-funded enterprise wellness startup offering mental and physical wellness tools to 200+ companies globally, today announced World Champion Alpine Skier and Olympic gold medalist, Lindsey Vonn, is set to host a live and interactive fitness session on the Wellness Coach platform on April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.

After a successful completion of its initial $3 million capital investment led by SoftBank Capital NY and the launch of its live mediation, sleep music and fitness classes last year, the company has witnessed rapid growth of over 200 enterprise clients in less than a year. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is adding 10+ companies a day to their platform and has been offering companies a free, 90-day trial for new enterprise customers in hopes of easing stress in the nation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gold Medal Olympian, Lindsey Vonn, to help everyone stay active while at home. Her message of strength and perseverance is something we need now more than ever,” said Julie Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of Wellness Coach. “In an effort to inspire wellness at home, 20% of the initial proceeds from those who subscribe to the Wellness Coach app from this partnership will go to Meals on Wheels, who are providing critical support to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In times of crisis, I find solace in being physically active,” said Lindsey Vonn. “With so many people confined to their homes, many of us aren’t getting the proper exercise and relaxation that our bodies need. My hope is that I can teach people a bit about my fitness routine with the goal of inspiring others to find wellness through fitness.”

Vonn has long been an advocate for health and wellness. In 2021, she will release her second book, “Rise: My Story”, highlighting her personal journey and the bold decisions that helped her break down barriers for athletes around the world. Vonn became the first American woman to win a Gold medal in Downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games and has led an incredible career on the slopes earning 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles including 4 overall, 3 Olympic medals and 8 World Championship medals.

About Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is widely regarded as the greatest female ski racer in history. Vonn is an Olympic Gold and Bronze winning Alpine Racer for the United States Olympic Ski Team and winner of four overall World Cup titles. She is also a New York Times Bestselling author for her 2016 debut novel “Strong Is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty”, “Eat Clean”, and “Harness Your Power”. Vonn served as an International Games Ambassador in the 2018 Winter Olympics and is also the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports girls through scholarships, education and athletics. In February 2019, Lindsey announced her retirement from ski racing. Lindsey looks forward to the next chapter of her life as she continues to build her legacy and empower women of all ages across the globe. Vonn bid farewell to 2019 with the release of her HBO documentary and is currently writing her autobiography, “Rise: My Story”.

About D. Sharma

D Sharma is the Co-Founder & CEO of Wellness Coach. He is passionate about the future of humanity and the importance of protecting our mental health against the inevitable growth of AI and machine learning. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, D began his career at the Nokia Research Center as part of the team that created early access to the internet on mobile phones. After moving to the U.S., D launched a series of his own companies and created a speech recognition technology, receiving the first patent on multimodal technologies, which is now commonplace with Siri and Alexa, etc. D went on to create xAd, an advertising service that uses GPS technology on mobile devices, growing the business to over $200 million in revenue. Today, D is taking his love for meditation and investing to growing Wellness Coach and investing in various startups and growth funds.

About Julie Sharma

Julie Sharma is the Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer of Wellness Coach. Julie has more than a decade of experience spearheading accounting and operations teams, helping businesses to thrive efficiently at scale. She is detail-oriented and highly motivated professional with exceptional skills and knowledge in the full accounting cycle, compliance with GAAP and IFRS regulations. As a former Senior Business Analyst for the American Museum of Natural History and Charity Ambassador for xAd, Inc, she has managed international budgets and implemented company-wide giving programs. Julie now owns a spot as a female founder and entrepreneur in the wellness industry, merging her know-how in business with her passion for helping people. Today, Julie is responsible for acquiring teachers, overseeing app content and overall company culture, finance and HR at Wellness Coach, helping the company pursue its goal of inspiring people to find their purpose.

About Bhartesh Chhibbar

Bhartesh Chhibbar is the Co-Founder & COO of Wellness Coach. He is a tech entrepreneur, ex-Cisco leader with 20 years of experience in building technology products and solutions. Some of the many startups he founded or helped found, included the first ever voice messaging product for APAC market and first ever B2C platform for business services. Today, Bhartesh is building a machine learning enabled wellness platform for Wellness Coach. He is passionate to see everyone in his life happier and more well.

About Wellness Coach

Wellness Coach’s mission is to inspire five billion people to be their best selves through improved mindfulness and wellness.

The company’s unique platform allows anyone to ask questions to our teachers live, which improves learning while on demand classes help you with your daily practice.

For more information go to www.wellnesscoach.live.

