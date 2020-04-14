Credent Capital Corp. Announces Director & Officer Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) (“Credent” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of director and chief financial officer Calvin Lucyshyn. Mr. Lucyshyn is stepping down to pursue other interests and responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lucyshyn for his time with the Company.

The Company has appointed Gong (Michael) Chen as a director and chief financial officer to replace Mr. Lucyshyn. Mr. Chen is the founder of DoubleOcean Financial Group, a financial advisory company. Mr. Chen has 25 years of experience in corporate finance, finance management, and financing, especially with North American publicly listed companies. He served as the CEO of First Growth Holdings Ltd., an Exchange listed company from 2015-2016 and served as VP Finance of Yukon Zinc, a producing mining company in Yukon, from 2012-2014. He has also acted in the capacity of board director and/or CFO of several TSX or other exchange listed public companies.

