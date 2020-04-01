Dave Connects Customers to Remote Work Amid Record Unemployment; Helps 600% More People Apply For Jobs Over Past Two Weeks

Banking App Adapts Side Hustle Job-Finding Feature to Coronavirus Pandemic

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amid unprecedented unemployment claims, Dave has adapted its Side Hustle feature to its customers’ challenges, offering new options for remote work amid coronavirus-related work disruptions. In just the past two weeks, 70,000 people have applied for work-from-home jobs through Side Hustle.

In a recent survey of more than 7,000 Dave customers, 21% said that their pay would be cut in half while 18% said their pay will be cut entirely due to COVID-19.

Launched in 2019, Dave’s Side Hustle feature connects its customers to gig and sharing economy work, including jobs that can be completed from home. From March 15-29 this year, Dave customers repeatedly turned to the feature for remote work opportunities:

70,000 Dave customers have applied for work from home jobs, compared to 12,000 for an average two week period

Large urban areas Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta were the most popular cities for remote work applications

In response to the increased demand, Dave immediately added additional remote work opportunities, with plans to add dozens more to help its customers. Work-from-home jobs available through Side Hustle include Swagbucks, Survey Junkie and InboxDollars.

Since launching in early 2019, Dave’s Side Hustle feature has connected its customers with more than 600,000 jobs. Jobs identified through the feature have earned its customers more than $72 million, with Side Hustle users earning an average of $1,162 since launching.

About Dave: Banking For Humans

Dave is the finance version of David and Goliath taking on the big banks. A financial friend to the millions of Americans who use the app, Dave helps with budgeting, finding work and accessing money to cover immediate expenses before getting paid. Instead of mandatory fees, Dave lets users pay what they think is fair through a ‘tip’ based model. To learn more, visit https://www.dave.com/. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

Contacts

Natalie Rix



press@dave.com