Digimind Offers Free Access to its Solution to Help NGOs and Governments Manage the COVID-19 Crisis

NGOs, government entities, research laboratories and media eligible for free access to the Digimind platform to help them monitor social media, analyze and report during the Coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digimind, the leading market intelligence and social listening platform, today announced that it is helping non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government and research entities [*] as well as media [**] monitor and report during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing free access to its platform.

“In a crisis like the one humanity is facing today, our mission is important. Being able to cut the clutter is of the utmost importance when the impact of information on human behavior is so critical. It is a staunch reminder of Digimind’s mission since its inception: helping our community to understand the world as it is, to understand what is truly happening, and the fight for the truth. Of course, we are not in the front line as medical staff and crisis relief organizations can be, but we have a role to play. We can help. This is why we are offering free access to the Digimind platform to NGOs and media who are actively involved in the COVID-19 crisis,” said Paul Vivant, co-founder and CEO of Digimind.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the volume of conversations about COVID-19 has reached unprecedented levels on the web and social media with dozens of millions of mentions every single day. Collecting and filtering such amounts of unstructured data requires enterprise-grade algorithms and computing power that most NGOs don’t have access to. The Digimind platform will help NGOs crunch these massive amounts of data, and analyze them using Digimind’s unique and simple 5W grid: What, When, Where, Who and How.

This COVID-19 initiative is part of the wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of Digimind, providing preferential access to its industry-leading solutions for non-profit, educational and media organizations, and helping them understand the world as it is.

This offer is available worldwide for eligible organizations:

Non-government organizations (NGOs)

Government entities (Government Departments, Ministries, Government Agencies)

Research laboratories involved in COVID-19 related research

Media [**]

[*] NGOs, governments and research entities can request information about the conditions of the offer and submit their application at covid19-support@digimind.com.

[**] Media can request their free Digimind Buzz Insights account at https://www.digimind.com/buzz-insights-for-journalists.

About Digimind

Digimind is the most trusted AI-powered social media listening and competitive intelligence software, designed for brands and agencies who want to accelerate digital transformation through an insights-driven approach. Recognized by Forrester and Gartner, Digimind’s best-in-class technology transforms social and online data into actionable business insights, enabling marketers to effectively plan, execute, and analyze their marketing strategy.

Founded in 1998, Digimind is headquartered in New York, Paris, Singapore, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Rabat, serving more than 600 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.digimind.com.

