Dynatronics Corporation Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Sales And Withdraws Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook Due To COVID-19 Impact

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced preliminary unaudited net sales for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020 and is also withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance issued February 11, 2020. In addition, Dynatronics provided an update on the actions it is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third Quarter 2020 Update

Preliminary unaudited third quarter 2020 net sales are expected to be in the range of $13.6 million to $13.9 million, a 5%-7% decrease compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net sales is due to an expected decline in sales of physical therapy and rehabilitation products as well as an immediate decline caused by the COVID-19 stay-at-home policies and restrictions.

2020 Financial Guidance

Due to the everchanging environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the impact of COVID-19, Dynatronics is withdrawing its previously announced sales guidance for fiscal year 2020, which was issued on February 11, 2020. Although Dynatronics cannot forecast the breadth or depth of the impact that the COVID-19 virus will have on its operations at this time, the Company believes that as local and state governments continue to place holds on elective procedures, Dynatronics’ sales and gross profits will be negatively impacted in the fourth quarter ending June 30, 2020. Dynatronics has put in place processes and procedures to reduce selling, general and administrative expenses intended to lessen the extent of any losses.

COVID-19 Updates

“During this uncertain and challenging time, we have implemented numerous guidelines and redundancies to promote employee health and wellness in order to meet our obligations as a manufacturer and infrastructure provider,” said Brian Baker, CEO and President of Dynatronics. “As a medical device company that addresses the health and safety of patients, we recognize and appreciate the measures service providers, first responders and healthcare professionals are taking on a daily basis and we thank them for their life-saving actions.”

About Dynatronics Corporation

Safe Harbor Notification

