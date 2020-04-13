Empower Clinics Launches Nationwide Digital Health Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / The Company through its Sun Valley Health division, commences tele-medicine services for patients, both in-clinics and virtually through secure video, on browser and in mobile app.

With its base of 165,000 patients, the Company will begin offering digital access to physicians, using the newly launched tele-medicine platform, for a variety of physician based consultations.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has forever changed the interaction between physicians and patients, requiring immediate advancement in technology solutions, that offer safe interactions to a vast array of patient needs.” said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower Clinics Inc. ” Our team are fast-tracking progressive technology, products and service options, to support the needs of our patients, our staff, and our community.”

Sun Valley digital health initiatives are moving forward with safe and secure physician-patient interactions, starting with a combination of in-clinic virtual kiosk based physician visits, and full tele-medicine virtual consultations based on patient availability. A nationwide roll-out in the U.S. has the potential to reach in excess of 329 million people, based on the most recent U.S. census data. https://www.census.gov/popclock/

The Company has made changes to clinic operations and patient management based on the most recent recommendations from the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their guidance for healthcare facilities.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/guidance-hcf.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/index.html

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it’s first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

