First Light Capital Announces That Its Letter of Intent With vMobo Inc. Has Expired
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. (TSXV:XYZ.P) (“First Light” or the “Company”), announces that its non-binding letter of intent with vMobo Inc. (“vMobo”) dated December 19, 2019 (the “LOI”), in which the parties had agreed to structure and pursue a business combination transaction, has expired. First Light does not intend to engage in any further discussion or transaction with vMobo.
First Light, which is classified as a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), now intends to look for an alternative ‘Qualifying Transaction’ (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V).
On behalf of First Light
Neil Currie, Chief Executive Officer
For further Information please contact:
Neil Currie
Telephone: (604) 569.2209
