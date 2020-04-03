Floor & Decor Announces Store Operating Update in Response to COVID-19

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, announced today an update on temporary operating changes to its business in response to COVID-19.

The majority of its stores will remain open for pickup only of online, phone or app orders from Monday – Saturday, 7am to 4pm; Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm.

These hours and conditions may change as the Company continues to follow all necessary precautions and the direction of local and state authorities. Depending on local conditions and requirements, certain stores may have additional limited in-person shopping capabilities, while others may be closed. Please see flooranddecor.com for location-specific information.

The Company continues to operate its flooranddecor.com website, its ProPremier professional app and call center, which allow customers the opportunity to shop and purchase outside of the physical store environment with the convenience of same-day pickup and various delivery options. In an effort to help customers keep their projects on track, the Company will be offering free virtual design appointments starting next week. In addition, previously purchased products in storage can continue to be picked up at the store.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 120 warehouse-format stores across 30 states as of the end of fiscal 2019. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

