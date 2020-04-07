Global Gate Capital Acquires Mayfair Freehold

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Global Gate Capital, a global investment management firm, has recently exchanged and completed on the acquisition of 25 Maddox Street.

The Mayfair freehold is well positioned on Maddox Street, which links Bond Street with Regent Street. It is within 200 metres of the Crossrail entrance to Bond Street Station on Hanover Square.

The building comprises 31,746 sq. ft., with two retail units and a restaurant on the ground floor and six floors of office accommodation.

Later this year, Global Gate Capital has the opportunity to reposition the building through a comprehensive refurbishment. It is intended that Global Gate Capital will relocate their London office to part of the building in 2021.



25 Maddox Street, Mayfair, London

Rudy Sayegh, CEO of Global Gate Capital, said, “Our focus on agility has allowed us to act quickly and seize opportunities that present significant value in times of turbulence. We are long-term investors, and this acquisition demonstrates our strong belief in the future prospects of London. The United Kingdom represents one of our core markets and will continue to be a focus in the years to come.”

Tim Russell, Principal at Global Gate Capital, said, “We are delighted to have acquired 25 Maddox Street, with its excellent location and opportunity to add value in the short to medium term. We quickly mobilised our team to meet the vendor’s tight timescales and completed the acquisition in cash. The property is a complementary addition to our growing U.K. real estate portfolio, and we look forward to securing further deals in the near future.”

Michael Elliott advised the vendor. Taylor Wessing was the legal advisor for Global Gate Capital.

Global Gate Capital is an investment firm that manages multiple asset classes through its group of companies and specializes in real estate, private equity, credit, and wealth management. GGC has been investing in real estate since its inception and has deployed significant AUM in the asset class. It has a team of senior real estate professionals focused on sourcing properties and subsequently adding value. With offices in Geneva, London, New York, Dusseldorf, and Dubai, Global Gate has grown its assets under management to over USD 4.0B since its founding in 2013.

