Have You Heard of Dropshipping? Kyle Plummer Can Teach You How To Grow a Seven Figure Dropshipping Business In Just a Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / Dropshipping is turning out to be a great alternative for people with an entrepreneurial desire to do business. Put simply, dropshipping is the process through which a third party is in charge of shipping the products from a retailer or wholesaler, taking away that responsibility from the retailer or wholesaler. But not everyone can be successful at dropshipping.

Kyle Plummer is an example of an entrepreneur who has been successful in dropshipping. He had always been interested in business and envisioned himself as an entrepreneur, even going to school for marketing because he was not really interested in finance or management.

“I wanted to be creative and create new things. I have an unbending curiosity for how things work. I’ve also always been great at picking up patterns and trends. All that along with my competitive nature set me up well for entrepreneurship.” Kyle shares.

Kyle’s biggest motivation when starting his business was the idea of achieving financial and thought freedom through business. He has always been independent and always saw things differently.

“I did not want to report to anyone, and after working in a 9-5 for many years, I realized I would likely never have the money to do the things I dreamed of.” Kyle says.

Accordingly, he started his dropshipping business. Dropshipping–he says, is the perfect business for people with low capital, like he was at the time. It is a business where you never see or touch the products.

“You build a website (which requires no design/coding expertise), add products to your store from wholesale sites, brand them, mark up the price, and create advertising to attract and convert customers. It’s basically affiliate marketing on steroids.” Kyle explains.

When he first started, the biggest challenge was the thought of failure and the unknown. You never really know if a business will succeed–at first it is an investment and a risk. Kyle lost his first $10K before he made any money. He was still working a 9-5 and lost all he had earned in just one night working on his business. This is why mindset matters.

“Mindset is everything. The biggest thing is finding your ‘why’. It’s the same situation as going to the gym. Why are you going to the gym? You might be doing it to look good or to stay healthy so you can live a good life. You always have to revert back to why you are doing something when time gets tough. In business, it is exactly the same. You will have a lot of problems (some in your control, some not), but if you have that strong ‘why’, you will find a second wind to get through the haze.” Kyle ensures.

That exact mindset is what makes Kyle see fear as a motor to keep going. For Kyle, fear means he should do something. He believes that everything good lies on the other side of fear, and that it makes you stronger and human, and it can eventually lead you to success.

“Success is what drives the things we do. It’s that split moment where you are content for all the work you’ve put towards a goal, and it is why you have to appreciate the journey.” Kyle says. “Success to me is almost a black hole and the moment you meet it, you are looking for the next bigger and better thing.”

Kyle’s next projects include more dropshipping businesses and other brands. But most importantly, he is focusing on helping others achieve the same things he has achieved. This is why he created a YouTube channel where he offers free advice for those trying to get started.

“I have been doing a lot of one on one coaching, and I hope to continue to help as many people as I can.” Kyle shares. “I was able to scale a store from $0 to a seven-figure business in a year all while working a 9-5 job and still going out on the weekends. I can help others do the same.”

This vitality and desire to keep growing and learning from marketing and business is what makes Kyle a successful business owner and entrepreneur. It is that same energy which ensures his customers have a good experience working with him.

“In this business, you have to be creative and learn how to engage people. Attention is the currency, and the other big thing is customer support. When a customer has a good experience with you, they might come back, or what is equally great, they may tell someone else. That is how true business grows.” Kyle says.

To follow Kyle or learn how you too could be dropshipping, go here.

