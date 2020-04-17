How the Founder of “Bankers Healthcare Group” Grew a $25,000 Investment into $300 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Bobby Castro is probably a familiar name to any healthcare professional and business person who has applied for credit cards or financing through Bankers Healthcare Group Incorporated. It is a company that offers financial services exclusively to healthcare professionals, such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, veterinarians, physical therapists and even occupational therapists.

In 2001, Castro came up with the brilliant idea of creating a company that offered financial solutions to professional people in the healthcare industry. Some of these financial solutions include loan programs for professionals throughout the United States. If a professional needs startup funds to open their own practices or to spend money to cover unexpected expenses, then Bankers Healthcare Group offers premium financial solutions to accommodate their needs.

Castro was a struggling entrepreneur when the idea of Bankers Healthcare Group was conceived. With only $25,000 to invest, Castro took the chance of a lifetime by investing all that money into the formation of Bankers Healthcare Group. He maintained a positive mental attitude and insisted that his employees did the same. After implementing a series of creative strategies into the business plan, the company grew to a net worth of $300 million.

“Bankers Healthcare Group reached a net worth of $300 million because of effective leadership. For over 18 years, I kept scaling the business up higher until it was worth nine figures. No one could have imagined my initial $25,000 investment could pay off so exponentially.”

By the time Castro exited the company, Bankers Healthcare Group was valued at $1 billion. Castor managed to take the valuation of the company from $250 million to a whopping $1 billion in only four years’ time. That is a 400% increase in the valuation of the company within those four years. Not too many other entrepreneurs can claim the same level of success. But Castro wishes to change that.

“I want to work with entrepreneurs and business owners to duplicate my success or even exceed my success,” Castro said. “My hands-on experience allowed me to achieve everything I’ve achieved so far in the business world. If other entrepreneurs can learn to become positive leaders of their organizations and set their own terms for financial freedom and independence, then anything is possible. I am living proof of that.”

There is no guarantee that any entrepreneur can turn $25,000 into a company with a net worth of $350 million. Everyone will have different experiences in their companies. Their success depends on their level of positivity and determination. If an entrepreneur can learn to stay positive throughout the hard times and continue to scale up their company in an effective way, then there is no reason why they cannot become millionaires too.

“I want to help business owners and investors succeed beyond their wildest dreams,” Castro said. “My goal is to let other entrepreneurs know that there is truly no limit to success. You simply get what you put into it.”

Castro has been the leader of ORTSAC Capital Group since September of 2019. Even though he’s since left Bankers Healthcare Group, he continues to talk about his experiences building the company from the ground up. After growing the company for 18 years, there is a lot that can be learned from his experiences as its leader.

